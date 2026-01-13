LIVE TV
  Is Disha Patani Dating Singer Talwinder? Viral Videos, Pics From Nupur Sanon's Udaipur Wedding Sparks Buzz

Is Disha Patani Dating Singer Talwinder? Viral Videos, Pics From Nupur Sanon’s Udaipur Wedding Sparks Buzz

Disha Patani’s recent public appearance have set social media on fire with fresh dating rumors. Her name is now being linked with Punjabu singer Talwiinder, leaving fans curious about what’s really going on. With her past relationships back in discussion, the internet is closely watching for any confirmation or denial. From her age to personal details, here’s everything you need to know about the hot Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

Published By: Published: January 13, 2026 13:31:09 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Disha Patani Age
1/6

Disha Patani Age

Disha was born on 13 June 1992, making her 33 years old as of 2026.

Disha Patani & Talwinder Dating Rumors
2/6

Disha Patani & Talwinder Dating Rumors

Disha Patani sparked dating rumors after being spotted holding hands with Talwinder at Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding. Videos and photos of them quickly went viral, but neither Disha nor Talwinder has confirmed or denied the rumors so far.

Disha Patani Ex Boyfriend
3/6

Disha Patani Ex Boyfriend

Disha was previously linked to actor Tiger Shroff, with whom she shared a long on-off relationship. Though neither officially confirmed it, they were frequently seen together and were considered one of Bollywood's popular rumored couples.

Disha Patani Sister
4/6

Disha Patani Sister

Disha Patani's elder sister is Khushboo Patani, a former indian Army officer. She is known for her disciplined lifestyle and strong presence on social media.

Disha Patani Latest News
5/6

Disha Patani Latest News

Disha Patani is currently in the news due to the dating rumors with Talwinder, which continue to trend online. She is also busy with upcoming film projects and brand endorsements.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

