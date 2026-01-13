Is Disha Patani Dating Singer Talwinder? Viral Videos, Pics From Nupur Sanon’s Udaipur Wedding Sparks Buzz
Disha Patani’s recent public appearance have set social media on fire with fresh dating rumors. Her name is now being linked with Punjabu singer Talwiinder, leaving fans curious about what’s really going on. With her past relationships back in discussion, the internet is closely watching for any confirmation or denial. From her age to personal details, here’s everything you need to know about the hot Bollywood actress Disha Patani.
Disha Patani Age
Disha was born on 13 June 1992, making her 33 years old as of 2026.
Disha Patani & Talwinder Dating Rumors
Disha Patani sparked dating rumors after being spotted holding hands with Talwinder at Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding. Videos and photos of them quickly went viral, but neither Disha nor Talwinder has confirmed or denied the rumors so far.
Disha Patani Ex Boyfriend
Disha was previously linked to actor Tiger Shroff, with whom she shared a long on-off relationship. Though neither officially confirmed it, they were frequently seen together and were considered one of Bollywood's popular rumored couples.
Disha Patani Sister
Disha Patani's elder sister is Khushboo Patani, a former indian Army officer. She is known for her disciplined lifestyle and strong presence on social media.
Disha Patani Latest News
Disha Patani is currently in the news due to the dating rumors with Talwinder, which continue to trend online. She is also busy with upcoming film projects and brand endorsements.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.