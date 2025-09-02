Kapil Dev’s Secret Love Story: The Actress Related to Shruti Haasan He Was Madly in Love With Before Romi Bhatia
India’s World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who is known continent wide, has always received accolades for his cricketing ability but while the world knows of his romance with Romi Dev, few know of the story before they got together. Kapil was once romantically linked to actress Sarika, a connection between cricket and cinema.
1. Kapil Dev – The Hero of 1983
Kapil Dev ascended to the realm of iconic stature among us when he led India to a World Cup winning finish in 1982 with Romi Dev by his side, but just prior to their romance, there is of course, a subplot involving a Bollywood actress.
2. Kapil Dev and Sarika’s Connection
Before he married Romi, Kapil was associated with the actress Sarika, who would go on to be Kamal Haasan's wife. Their connection started with an introduction through Manoj Kumar's wife; sparks flew and indeed their budding romance began to draw in cricket and cinema circles.
3. Romance That Nearly Led to Marriage
Kapil Dev was very much into Sarika during a brief separation from Romi, which happened in the 1980s. It was thought that he had even introduced Sarika to his parent's (friends would later recall that weddings seemed near), however, the relationship ended without further explanation publicly and without further details from either party.
4. Kapil Finds Forever with Romi
Following Sarika's closing chapter Kapil was back into the arms of the love of his life Romi Bhatia. Kapil had met Romi in 1979, at a Test match through his friend Sunil Bhatia. Kapil and Romi's love story reached a lovely point turning the page when Kapil proposed to Romi on a local train in Mumbai, and they were married in 1980.
5. Sarika, Kamal Haasan and the Haasan Sisters
Sarika would later marry Kamal Haasan in 1988 after he divorced his first wife, but their marriage would come to an end in 2002 as well. They had 2 daughters together: Shruti Haasan, who became a leading actress, and Akshara Haasan, who found her way into films as an actress and assistant director.