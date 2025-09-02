LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kapil Dev’s Secret Love Story: The Actress Related to Shruti Haasan He Was Madly in Love With Before Romi Bhatia

Kapil Dev’s Secret Love Story: The Actress Related to Shruti Haasan He Was Madly in Love With Before Romi Bhatia

India’s World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who is known continent wide, has always received accolades for his cricketing ability but while the world knows of his romance with Romi Dev, few know of the story before they got together. Kapil was once romantically linked to actress Sarika, a connection between cricket and cinema.

By: Last Updated: September 2, 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
1. Kapil Dev – The Hero of 1983
1/5

1. Kapil Dev – The Hero of 1983

Kapil Dev ascended to the realm of iconic stature among us when he led India to a World Cup winning finish in 1982 with Romi Dev by his side, but just prior to their romance, there is of course, a subplot involving a Bollywood actress.

2. Kapil Dev and Sarika’s Connection
2/5

2. Kapil Dev and Sarika’s Connection

Before he married Romi, Kapil was associated with the actress Sarika, who would go on to be Kamal Haasan's wife. Their connection started with an introduction through Manoj Kumar's wife; sparks flew and indeed their budding romance began to draw in cricket and cinema circles.

3. Romance That Nearly Led to Marriage
3/5

3. Romance That Nearly Led to Marriage

Kapil Dev was very much into Sarika during a brief separation from Romi, which happened in the 1980s. It was thought that he had even introduced Sarika to his parent's (friends would later recall that weddings seemed near), however, the relationship ended without further explanation publicly and without further details from either party.

4. Kapil Finds Forever with Romi
4/5

4. Kapil Finds Forever with Romi

Following Sarika's closing chapter Kapil was back into the arms of the love of his life Romi Bhatia. Kapil had met Romi in 1979, at a Test match through his friend Sunil Bhatia. Kapil and Romi's love story reached a lovely point turning the page when Kapil proposed to Romi on a local train in Mumbai, and they were married in 1980.

5. Sarika, Kamal Haasan and the Haasan Sisters
5/5

5. Sarika, Kamal Haasan and the Haasan Sisters

Sarika would later marry Kamal Haasan in 1988 after he divorced his first wife, but their marriage would come to an end in 2002 as well. They had 2 daughters together: Shruti Haasan, who became a leading actress, and Akshara Haasan, who found her way into films as an actress and assistant director.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS