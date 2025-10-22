LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Upcoming Movie Releases in November 2025: Top Films To Watch This Month in Theatres

Upcoming Movie Releases in November 2025: Top Films To Watch This Month in Theatres

November 2025 is packed with eagerly awaited sequels, fresh stories and new franchises. Bollywood and Hollywood both bring iconic films this month. From romantic dramas to action-packed thrillers, here’s a list of top 6 releases in theatres this November 2025:

By: Last Updated: October 22, 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Predator: Badlands- 7 November, 2025
1/7

Predator: Badlands- 7 November, 2025

It is a sci-fi action thriller continuing the iconic Predator franchise. It features intense alien-human battles in a futuristic setting.

Mastiii 4- 21 November, 2025
2/7

Mastiii 4- 21 November, 2025

It is a comedy-drama that promises drama, fun and family entertainment. It is known for its humorous take on everyday life and quirky characters.

De De Pyar De 2- 14 November, 2025
3/7

De De Pyar De 2- 14 November, 2025

It is a romantic comedy with star actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu. It is combination of drama, romance and light-hearted humor.

120 Bahadur- 21 November 2025
4/7

120 Bahadur- 21 November 2025

It is an action-packed story focusing on heroism and bravery. It showcases intense fight sequences and patriotic themes.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't- 14 November, 2025
5/7

Now You See Me: Now You Don't- 14 November, 2025

It is a sequel to the most popular Now You See Me series. It is a heist-thriller with magical elements and mind-bending illusions.

Tere Ishq Mein- 28 November, 2025
6/7

Tere Ishq Mein- 28 November, 2025

It is a romantic drama exploring relationships, love and emotional journeys. It is expected to appeal to audiences who love heartfelt storytelling.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS