Upcoming Movie Releases in November 2025: Top Films To Watch This Month in Theatres
November 2025 is packed with eagerly awaited sequels, fresh stories and new franchises. Bollywood and Hollywood both bring iconic films this month. From romantic dramas to action-packed thrillers, here’s a list of top 6 releases in theatres this November 2025:
Predator: Badlands- 7 November, 2025
It is a sci-fi action thriller continuing the iconic Predator franchise. It features intense alien-human battles in a futuristic setting.
Mastiii 4- 21 November, 2025
It is a comedy-drama that promises drama, fun and family entertainment. It is known for its humorous take on everyday life and quirky characters.
De De Pyar De 2- 14 November, 2025
It is a romantic comedy with star actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu. It is combination of drama, romance and light-hearted humor.
120 Bahadur- 21 November 2025
It is an action-packed story focusing on heroism and bravery. It showcases intense fight sequences and patriotic themes.
Now You See Me: Now You Don't- 14 November, 2025
It is a sequel to the most popular Now You See Me series. It is a heist-thriller with magical elements and mind-bending illusions.
Tere Ishq Mein- 28 November, 2025
It is a romantic drama exploring relationships, love and emotional journeys. It is expected to appeal to audiences who love heartfelt storytelling.
