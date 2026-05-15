Across India’s Metro Cities: Petrol Price Hike Hits Commuters Hard; Here Are Today’s Rates in Top Cities

Petrol prices have increased across the top six Indian cities, putting additional pressure on commuters and household expenses. Cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gujrat witnessed fresh fuel price revisions amid fluctuating global crude oil rates and rising transportation costs. The latest hike is expected to impact daily travel, logistics, and the prices of essential goods and services. Many citizens have expressed concern over the growing burden of fuel expenses as inflation continues to affect overall living costs. The increase in petrol prices is likely to influence both personal budgets and commercial transportation sectors in the coming weeks.

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