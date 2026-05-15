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  • Across India’s Metro Cities: Petrol Price Hike Hits Commuters Hard; Here Are Today’s Rates in Top Cities

Across India’s Metro Cities: Petrol Price Hike Hits Commuters Hard; Here Are Today’s Rates in Top Cities

Petrol prices have increased across the top six Indian cities, putting additional pressure on commuters and household expenses. Cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gujrat witnessed fresh fuel price revisions amid fluctuating global crude oil rates and rising transportation costs. The latest hike is expected to impact daily travel, logistics, and the prices of essential goods and services. Many citizens have expressed concern over the growing burden of fuel expenses as inflation continues to affect overall living costs. The increase in petrol prices is likely to influence both personal budgets and commercial transportation sectors in the coming weeks.

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Published By: Published: May 15, 2026 13:38:26 IST
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Delhi

Petrol prices in the capital city of Delhi have adjusted upward to ₹97.77 per litre. While it remains the cheapest metro location due to a lower regional VAT structure, the change has immediately triggered secondary hikes across the state, including a ₹2 per kg jump in local CNG distribution rates.

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Mumbai

The financial capital of Mumbai saw petrol scale up to ₹106.68 per litre. Retail outlets and commuter networks throughout Maharashtra are reporting tightened margins as the city absorbs the steep local levy increment.

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Lucknow

In Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, retail petrol scales up to ₹97.55 per litre. The hike has narrow variations compared to neighboring regions but has directly expanded the overall travel and transit costs across North India.

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Bengaluru

Fuel stations across Bengaluru are retailing petrol at ₹106.21 per litre. Tech corridors and delivery fleets within Karnataka's state capital are facing immediate operational adjustments due to the ₹3.25 per litre spike.

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Chennai

In the southern automotive hub of Chennai, the latest figures position petrol at ₹103.67 per litre. Public transport unions and freight operators are closely monitoring local state revisions to gauge long-term logistics impacts.

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Gujarat

Major commercial hubs across the state of Gujarat (including Ahmedabad and Surat) show standard retail variations, with average fuel costs stabilizing around ₹96.50 to ₹98.20 per litre depending on the specific district cess and freight margins applied.

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