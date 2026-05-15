Across India’s Metro Cities: Petrol Price Hike Hits Commuters Hard; Here Are Today’s Rates in Top Cities
Delhi
Petrol prices in the capital city of Delhi have adjusted upward to ₹97.77 per litre. While it remains the cheapest metro location due to a lower regional VAT structure, the change has immediately triggered secondary hikes across the state, including a ₹2 per kg jump in local CNG distribution rates.
Mumbai
The financial capital of Mumbai saw petrol scale up to ₹106.68 per litre. Retail outlets and commuter networks throughout Maharashtra are reporting tightened margins as the city absorbs the steep local levy increment.
Lucknow
In Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, retail petrol scales up to ₹97.55 per litre. The hike has narrow variations compared to neighboring regions but has directly expanded the overall travel and transit costs across North India.
Bengaluru
Fuel stations across Bengaluru are retailing petrol at ₹106.21 per litre. Tech corridors and delivery fleets within Karnataka's state capital are facing immediate operational adjustments due to the ₹3.25 per litre spike.
Chennai
In the southern automotive hub of Chennai, the latest figures position petrol at ₹103.67 per litre. Public transport unions and freight operators are closely monitoring local state revisions to gauge long-term logistics impacts.
Gujarat
Major commercial hubs across the state of Gujarat (including Ahmedabad and Surat) show standard retail variations, with average fuel costs stabilizing around ₹96.50 to ₹98.20 per litre depending on the specific district cess and freight margins applied.