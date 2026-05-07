Happy Mother’s Day 2026: Know The Exact Date, 30+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images & Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones
Mother’s Day 2026 Date and Wishes: Celebrated annually on the second Sunday in May, Mother’s Day celebrates the strong bonds in families and allows everyone to show their appreciation via special wishes, thoughtful gifts and meaningful gestures. Officially introduced in 1914, it came about after activist, Anna Jarvis, fought to honour her mother and acknowledge her sacrifices. Be it via a warm hug, a special card or a lovely note, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to give your mom a special reminder to let her know how much she is truly loved and appreciated.
Mother's Day 2026 Date
Mother's Day 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10. This day is observed every year on the second Sunday of May in many countries, honoring mothers, maternal love and their sacrifices.
Mother's Day Wishes
Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes every day brighter with her love.
Thank you for always supporting me, guiding me, and believing in me.
Wishing you endless happiness, health, and love today and always.
You are my biggest strength and my safest place. Happy Mother’s Day!
Life feels more beautiful because of your care and kindness.
No one can ever replace the warmth of a mother’s love.
Cheers to the strongest and most loving woman in my life.
Mother's Day Quotes
“A mother’s love is the heart of the family.”
“Home is wherever mom is.”
“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a while but their hearts forever.”
“Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.”
“Behind every strong person is a stronger mother.”
“A mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go.”
“Mom: the queen of unconditional love.”
Aesthetic Mother's Day Card Ideas
Minimal floral card with pastel pink and handwritten fonts.
Vintage-style scrapbook card with childhood pictures.
Watercolor heart-themed card with soft aesthetic colors.
Korean-inspired beige and cream card with tiny doodles.
Black-and-white polaroid collage card with emotional captions.
Handmade pressed flower card with a simple “Love You Mom” message.
Pinterest-style ribbon and pearl decorated card with elegant calligraphy.
Mother's Day Messages
Mom, thank you for being my first friend and forever protector.
Every achievement of mine carries your love and sacrifice behind it.
You make ordinary days feel special with your presence.
I hope I can make you as proud as you make me feel every day.
Thank you for loving me even during my worst moments.
You deserve all the happiness and peace in the world.
Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who means everything to me.