Happy Mother’s Day 2026: Know The Exact Date, 30+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images & Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Mother’s Day 2026 Date and Wishes: Celebrated annually on the second Sunday in May, Mother’s Day celebrates the strong bonds in families and allows everyone to show their appreciation via special wishes, thoughtful gifts and meaningful gestures. Officially introduced in 1914, it came about after activist, Anna Jarvis, fought to honour her mother and acknowledge her sacrifices. Be it via a warm hug, a special card or a lovely note, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to give your mom a special reminder to let her know how much she is truly loved and appreciated.