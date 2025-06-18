Who is Priya Sachdev? All About Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Who Once Appeared On-Screen with Kareena Kapoor

Businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away on Thursday at the age of 53 following a heart attack. He was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. He is survived by his second wife, Priya Sachdev, and their son, Azarias.