Who is Priya Sachdev? All About Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Who Once Appeared On-Screen with Kareena Kapoor

Businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away on Thursday at the age of 53 following a heart attack. He was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. He is survived by his second wife, Priya Sachdev, and their son, Azarias.
Business Tycoon Sunjay Kapur Passes Away at Age 53
Businessman Sunjay Kapur, dressed in a suit, attending a corporate event. Known for leading Sona Comstar, he passed away at the age of 53 after a heart attack.
Sunjay’s Third Wife: Priya Sachdev
Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev seen smiling together during their private wedding ceremony in New York in 2017. The couple later welcomed their son, Azarias, into their lives.
Who Is Priya Sachdev?
Priya Sachdev, a renowned Indian socialite and former model, posing gracefully. Known for her background in business and fashion, she is also the wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur.
Did You Know She Once Shared the Screen with Kareena Kapoor?
Priya Sachdev seen in a still from the 2005 film Neal ’n’ Nikki and Punjabi music videos, showcasing her early career in acting and modeling before transitioning away from the spotlight.
Cordial relations
Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sunjay Kapur seen together at daughter Samaira’s 18th birthday party in 2024. Also present were Sunjay’s wife Priya Sachdev and their son Azarias, highlighting a warm family reunion.