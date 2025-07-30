Meet 7 Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses of 2025

With leading actresses earning their worth by acting, South Indian cinema is flourishing with their immense talent and pan-Indian appeal. Sai Pallavi reportedly signed for a multi-crore deal for Ramayana. Nayanthara has been raking in big bucks from Jawan and a Netflix documentary. The list goes on, including Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha, Samantha, Anushka, and Pooja Hegde, who are all currently pushing the heights of remuneration. Their huge box office pull and fame across the country make them the highest-paid actresses. Many actresses earn well into the crores, each project reflecting the riches of the industry. Let’s take a look at 7 Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses of 2025