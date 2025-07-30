Meet 7 Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses of 2025
With leading actresses earning their worth by acting, South Indian cinema is flourishing with their immense talent and pan-Indian appeal. Sai Pallavi reportedly signed for a multi-crore deal for Ramayana. Nayanthara has been raking in big bucks from Jawan and a Netflix documentary. The list goes on, including Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha, Samantha, Anushka, and Pooja Hegde, who are all currently pushing the heights of remuneration. Their huge box office pull and fame across the country make them the highest-paid actresses. Many actresses earn well into the crores, each project reflecting the riches of the industry. Let’s take a look at 7 Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses of 2025
Nayanthara
Known as the "Lady Superstar," Nayanthara reportedly earned ₹10 crore for her Bollywood debut "Jawan" and a massive ₹25 crore from selling the rights to her wedding documentary to Netflix, showcasing her diverse income streams.
Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi is currently among the top earners, reportedly commanding ₹12 crore for her role in the two-part "Ramayana" and ₹5 crore for "Thandel," solidifying her position with significant hikes. Her growing demand across industries reflects her strong performances and popularity.
Trisha Krishnan
A seasoned actress, Trisha Krishnan is making a strong comeback, reportedly charging around ₹10-12 crore per film, including ₹12 crore for "Vishwambhara." Her recent success in "Leo" has reinforced her enduring appeal and demand.
Rashmika Mandanna
The "National Crush" saw a reported ₹10 crore for "Pushpa 2" but has reportedly taken a pay cut for subsequent films like "Sikander" (₹5 crore) and "Kuberaa" (₹4 crore). Despite fluctuations, she remains a prominent pan-Indian star with a strong fan base.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
A versatile and highly sought-after actress, Samantha reportedly commanded a significant ₹10 crore for her role in the web series "Citadel: Honey Bunny." Her remuneration typically ranges from ₹3-8 crore per film, reflecting her strong market value.
Anushka Shetty
While selective with her projects, Anushka Shetty remains one of the highest-paid actresses, reportedly earning around ₹6 crore per film. She garnered ₹5 crore for "Baahubali 2" and is set to make her Malayalam debut with "Kathanar," for which she also reportedly received ₹5 crore.
Pooja Hegde
A prominent face in South Indian cinema, Pooja Hegde's remuneration has reportedly seen a hike to ₹4 crore for "Suriya 44," previously around ₹3.5 crore. She is a highly bankable star, juggling projects across different language industries.