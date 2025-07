Meet Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda: Hails From Amritsar, Starred In TV Commercials Before Her Big Break!

Saiyaara is a 2025 romantic drama produced by Yash Raj Films, directed by Mohit Suri, starring debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. The film tells a heartfelt love story set against a vibrant backdrop, blending soulful music and intense emotions. Upon its release on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara became a major box office hit, receiving praise for its fresh cast, compelling narrative, and melodious soundtrack, quickly capturing the hearts of audiences both in India and internationally.