  • Natasa Stankovic’s Ex-Husband’s Rs 4 Crore Gift for Her and Son Agastya Shocks Fans | Inside Her Post-Divorce Net Worth

Natasa Stankovic’s Ex-Husband’s Rs 4 Crore Gift for Her and Son Agastya Shocks Fans | Inside Her Post-Divorce Net Worth

In a gesture that has taken social media by surprise, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya reportedly gifted a Rs 4 crore luxury car to his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya Pandya. The grand move comes months after their separation, highlighting a strong co-parenting bond and mutual respect.

Published By: Published: February 22, 2026 15:48:14 IST
Natasa Stankovic’s Post-Divorce Net Worth
1/6
Natasa Stankovic’s Ex-Husband’s Rs 4 Crore Gift for Her and Son Agastya Shocks Fans | Inside Her Post-Divorce Net Worth

Natasa Stankovic’s Post-Divorce Net Worth

As of early 2026, Serbian actress and model Nataša Stanković has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹20 crore (roughly USD 2.4 million). Her wealth is generated through brand endorsements, music videos, social media, and previous television appearances like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.

The Rs 4 Crore Luxury Gift
2/6

The Rs 4 Crore Luxury Gift

The gift is a Land Rover Defender. Its price ranges between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore, depending on the variant and customisation. The SUV was delivered at a Mumbai showroom where Agastya was seen receiving the keys while Natasa stood beside him smiling.

A Strong Co-Parenting Bond After Divorce
3/6

A Strong Co-Parenting Bond After Divorce

The couple mutually separated in July 2024 after four years of marriage. They have consistently prioritised their son and are often praised for their mature co-parenting approach. This gift is being seen as a symbol of commitment to Agastya’s happiness and well being despite the split.

Why the Moment Went Viral
4/6

Why the Moment Went Viral

The car delivery caption described it as a special presentation for Natasa and Agastya, highlighting a long standing relationship with the dealership. Social media was flooded with reactions praising the cricketer for keeping family first.

Life After Separation
5/6

Life After Separation

Both continue to share glimpses of Agastya’s life online. The cricketer has moved forward in his personal life but his son remains his top priority. Natasa has also been focusing on her career and personal growth while raising Agastya. This latest moment proves that respectful relationships after divorce are possible.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available reports and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Details may change over time and we do not claim independent verification of the events mentioned.

