  • New OTT Releases This Weekend (Feb 2–Feb 8): 6 Must Watch Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More

Looking for something new to binge this weekend? From big Bollywood releases and South Indian entertainers to international series, OTT platforms are dropping exciting new titles between February 2 and February 8. Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and other streaming giants are bringing fresh movies and shows that promise action, drama, romance and thrill. Here’s a curated list of 6 must watch OTT releases you shouldn’t miss this weekend.

Published By: Published: February 8, 2026 13:58:54 IST
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 – JioHotstar
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 – JioHotstar

Kapil Sharma returns with chaos and comedy in this sequel filled with hilarious misunderstandings and quirky characters, making it a perfect family entertainer.

The Raja Saab – JioHotstar
The Raja Saab – JioHotstar

Starring Prabhas, The Raja Saab blends horror, fantasy and humour as secrets hidden inside a royal palace come to light. The film promises mass entertainment with a spooky twist.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 – Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 – Netflix

The hit courtroom drama returns with Season 4 as Mickey Haller finds himself trapped in high-stakes legal battles and personal turmoil. Expect gripping episodes and unexpected turns.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari – Amazon Prime Video
Nari Nari Naduma Murari – Amazon Prime Video

A light-hearted romantic drama revolving around love triangles, emotions and humour. Ideal for viewers who enjoy feel-good romantic entertainers.

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz – ZEE5
Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz – ZEE5

This emotional series follows a young football aspirant struggling between tradition and ambition, highlighting family values and modern dreams.

Parasakthi – ZEE5
Parasakthi – ZEE5

Set in 1960s Tamil Nadu, Parasakthi focuses on student movements, politics and social change. The film stands out for its intense storytelling and historical backdrop.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

OTT release dates are subject to change based on platform schedules and regional availability. Please check official streaming apps for the latest updates.

