Humane Sagar DEATH Reason Revealed: How He Passed Away & Career Struggles Explained in Detail
Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar, who was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, passed away on Monday evening. As per reports, he was being monitored by specialists at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar since his emergency admission three days ago. here’s everything you need to know about Humane Sagar.
Humane Sagar Age
Humane Sagar was born on 25 November 1990 in Titlagarh, Balangir district, Odisha.
Humane Sagar Achievements
Humane gained prominence after winning Voice of Odisha (Season 2) in 2012. His playback singing debut in Odia films happened in 2015 with the song "Ishq Tu Hi Tu" which became very popular.
Humane Sagar Songs
Humane recorded 150+ songs for Odia films and many album tracks. He released a Hindi album titled "Mera Yeh Jahan". In 2019, he joined politics and became a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Humane Sagar Death Reason
Humane Sagar died on 17 November 2025 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 34 years old when he passed. Cause of death involved multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (primarily) , acute-on-chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, dilated cardiomyopathy (heart issues) and other complications.
Humane Sagar fans reaction
His death has deeply impacted the Odia music industry and his fans. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called his passing "an irreparable loss" to music and cinema.
