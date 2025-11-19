Parineeti Chopra’s Baby Name REVEALED: Full Love Story with Husband Raghav Chadha That Will SHOCK You!
Parineeti Chopra has stepped into the biggest chapter of her life- Motherhood. Her journey from actress to wife and now a new role has taken the internet by storm. And now, the couple has surprised fans again with a heart-melting announcement. Here’s everything about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story, marriage, and the beautiful new addition to their family.
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Love Story
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha first met in London, where both attended an event for the British Council. Their connection grew over time, and they began dating quietly before going oublic.
Parineeti Chopra Wedding
The couple tied the knot on 24 September 2023 in a traditional ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. Their wedding was intimate yet grand, attended by family, close friends and political dignitaries.
Parineeti Chopra Pregnant News
In August 2025, Parineeti and Raghav announced they were expecting their first child via a sweet Instagram post. The announcement featured a cake with "1+1=3" and baby footprints, symbolizing their growing family.
Parineeti Chopra Baby Birthday
Their baby boy was born on 19 October 2025. Parineeti and Raghav shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. They thanked everyone for their warm wishes after the birth.
Parineeti Chopra Baby Name
One month after the birth, they revealed their son's name as Neer via an Instagram post. The name "Neer" means water in Sanskrit, symbolizing purity, divinity and limitlessness.
Public Reaction on Parineeti Chopra Baby Name Reveal
Celebrities and fans showered them with love and congratulations when they announced the birth. The first glimpses of baby Neer shared by them (tiny feet, hands) melted many hearts.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.