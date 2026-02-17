LIVE TV
  • Planning To Buy A New Phone ? From Google Pixel 10a To Infinix Note Edge, Phones Launching This Week I In Pics

Planning To Buy A New Phone ? From Google Pixel 10a To Infinix Note Edge, Phones Launching This Week I In Pics

This year is going fantastic for tech lovers; a lot of smartphones and other tech devices have been launched yet and more devices are on the way. New smartphones are lined up for launch in India this week from Google Pixel 10a to Infinix Note Edge and more. 

Published By: Published: February 17, 2026 15:49:07 IST
Upcoming Smartphone this week, credit: X
1/5

Upcoming Smartphone this week

New smartphones are lined up for launch in India this week from Google Pixel 10a to Infinix Note Edge and more which are from different price segment starting from Rs 25,000 approx

Google Pixel 10a, credit: X
2/5

Google Pixel 10a

The Google Pixel 10a is all-set to launch in India and global market on 18th February 2026 with pre-orders expected to begin on the same day. The device is expected to be powered by a Tensor G4 chipset paired with an 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 60,000.

Vivo V70 series, credit: X
3/5

Vivo V70 series

The Vivo V70 series will be launched on 19th February 2026. The experts and reports suggest that the price of phone will start from around Rs 45,000 whereas the higher variant Vivo V70 Elite is expected to price at Rs 55,000

Infinix Note Edge, credit: X
4/5

Infinix Note Edge

The Infinix Note Edge is confirmed to launch on 18th February in India. The device is already launched globally, and it is likely to be priced around Rs 25,000 and features a 120Hz refresh rate display, JBL-tuned stereo speaker and MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset.

iPhone 17e, credit: X
5/5

iPhone 17e

The media reports and leaks suggest that the iPhone 17e could also arrive this week. The upcoming low-cost flagship from the company is likely to arrive on a dynamic island. The expected price of the phone is assumed less than Rs 60,000

