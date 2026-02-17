Planning To Buy A New Phone ? From Google Pixel 10a To Infinix Note Edge, Phones Launching This Week I In Pics
This year is going fantastic for tech lovers; a lot of smartphones and other tech devices have been launched yet and more devices are on the way. New smartphones are lined up for launch in India this week from Google Pixel 10a to Infinix Note Edge and more.
Upcoming Smartphone this week
New smartphones are lined up for launch in India this week from Google Pixel 10a to Infinix Note Edge and more which are from different price segment starting from Rs 25,000 approx
Google Pixel 10a
The Google Pixel 10a is all-set to launch in India and global market on 18th February 2026 with pre-orders expected to begin on the same day. The device is expected to be powered by a Tensor G4 chipset paired with an 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 60,000.
Vivo V70 series
The Vivo V70 series will be launched on 19th February 2026. The experts and reports suggest that the price of phone will start from around Rs 45,000 whereas the higher variant Vivo V70 Elite is expected to price at Rs 55,000
Infinix Note Edge
The Infinix Note Edge is confirmed to launch on 18th February in India. The device is already launched globally, and it is likely to be priced around Rs 25,000 and features a 120Hz refresh rate display, JBL-tuned stereo speaker and MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset.
iPhone 17e
The media reports and leaks suggest that the iPhone 17e could also arrive this week. The upcoming low-cost flagship from the company is likely to arrive on a dynamic island. The expected price of the phone is assumed less than Rs 60,000