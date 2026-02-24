LIVE TV
  • PM Modi Congratulates Manipuri Movie ‘Boong’: When and Where to Watch the BAFTA 2026 Winner on OTT | Streaming Platform & Release Details

PM Modi Congratulates Manipuri Movie ‘Boong’: When and Where to Watch the BAFTA 2026 Winner on OTT | Streaming Platform & Release Details

The BAFTA Awards 2026 brought global attention to India as Manipuri film Boong created history with a major win. Prime Minister Narendar Modi congratulated the team, calling it a proud moment for the nation. The powerful story from Manipur has touched audiences worldwide and sparked nationwide curiosity. Following its international success, viewers across India are now eager to know where they can watch the film. Here are the OTT details of the blockbuster movie Boong.

Why the film Boong is in the news?
1/6
PM Modi Congratulates Manipuri Movie 'Boong': When and Where to Watch the BAFTA 2026 Winner on OTT | Streaming Platform & Release Details

Why the film Boong is in the news?

Boong won the Best Children’s & Family Film award at the BAFTA Awards 2026- a historic win for Indian cinema. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team, calling it a proud moment for the country. The film highlights Manipur’s social realities and has resonated with global audiences.

Boong OTT Release: When & Where to Watch
2/6

Boong OTT Release: When & Where to Watch

As of now, no OTT platform has officially acquired streaming rights in India. Despite huge global recognition, the film is not yet available on major streaming services. After the BAFTA win, it is widely expected to land on OTT platforms, but confirmation is pending.

Boong Theatrical & Festival Release
3/6

Boong Theatrical & Festival Release

The film had a limited theatrical release in India on 19 September 2025. It premiered at international festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival 2024. The BAFTA win has renewed interest and may lead to wider screenings.

Boong Story & Theme
4/6

Boong Story & Theme

The film follows a young boy’s emotional journey to find his missing father. It explores childhood innocence, conflict, and resilience in Manipur. The story blends family emotions with social realities.

Boong Cast & Crew
5/6

Boong Cast & Crew

Director: Lakshmipriya Devi
Producers: Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & team
Main Cast
Gugun Kipgen
Bala Hijam
Angom Sanamatum
Vikram Kochhar

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Information regarding the OTT release, streaming platform, and availability of Boong is based on media reports and publicly available updates at the time of writing. Streaming rights and release schedules may change, and viewers are advised to check official platform announcements for the latest details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

