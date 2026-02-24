PM Modi Congratulates Manipuri Movie ‘Boong’: When and Where to Watch the BAFTA 2026 Winner on OTT | Streaming Platform & Release Details

The BAFTA Awards 2026 brought global attention to India as Manipuri film Boong created history with a major win. Prime Minister Narendar Modi congratulated the team, calling it a proud moment for the nation. The powerful story from Manipur has touched audiences worldwide and sparked nationwide curiosity. Following its international success, viewers across India are now eager to know where they can watch the film. Here are the OTT details of the blockbuster movie Boong.