  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The government transferred Rs 21,000 crore directly to the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers across the country. Modi addressed the gathering and started his speech in Bhojpuri, calling the event a “grand Kisan Utsav” and stating, “When something goes from Kashi, it automatically becomes prasad.”

The prime minister delivered a strong message to Pakistan, saying, “BrahMos missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow… and if Pakistan commits any sin again, missiles made in UP will destroy the terrorists.”

By: Last Updated: August 3, 2025 | 6:28 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi - Photo Gallery
1/5

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles

Prime Minister Inaugurated several development schemes in his constituency - Varanasi. In a post on X, he said, "The blessings and affection of my family members in Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath, always fill me with new energy."

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles - Photo Gallery
2/5

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles

PM Modi on Saturday meets Divyanjans in Varanasi. In a post on X, he said, "Providing essential items to my differently-abled friends in Kashi brings a deep sense of satisfaction."

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles - Photo Gallery
3/5

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles

PM Modi on Saturday meets Divyanjans in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles - Photo Gallery
4/5

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles

Huge gathering at the event PM Modi addressed in Varanasi.

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles - Photo Gallery
5/5

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles

Huge gathering at the event PM Modi addressed in Varanasi.

Tags:

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles - Photo Gallery
PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles - Photo Gallery
PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles - Photo Gallery
PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?