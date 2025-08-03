PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The government transferred Rs 21,000 crore directly to the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers across the country. Modi addressed the gathering and started his speech in Bhojpuri, calling the event a “grand Kisan Utsav” and stating, “When something goes from Kashi, it automatically becomes prasad.”

The prime minister delivered a strong message to Pakistan, saying, “BrahMos missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow… and if Pakistan commits any sin again, missiles made in UP will destroy the terrorists.”