PM Modi’s Visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Releases PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalments, Warns Pakistan Of BrahMos Missiles
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The government transferred Rs 21,000 crore directly to the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers across the country. Modi addressed the gathering and started his speech in Bhojpuri, calling the event a “grand Kisan Utsav” and stating, “When something goes from Kashi, it automatically becomes prasad.”
The prime minister delivered a strong message to Pakistan, saying, “BrahMos missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow… and if Pakistan commits any sin again, missiles made in UP will destroy the terrorists.”
Prime Minister Inaugurated several development schemes in his constituency - Varanasi. In a post on X, he said, "The blessings and affection of my family members in Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath, always fill me with new energy."
PM Modi on Saturday meets Divyanjans in Varanasi. In a post on X, he said, "Providing essential items to my differently-abled friends in Kashi brings a deep sense of satisfaction."
PM Modi on Saturday meets Divyanjans in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.
Huge gathering at the event PM Modi addressed in Varanasi.
