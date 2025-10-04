LIVE TV
  Healthy Snacks Ideas Every College Student With Busy Schedule Needs

Healthy Snacks Ideas Every College Student With Busy Schedule Needs

Choosing the right snack to keep you full and energetic can be tough in this world full of junk food options. But don’t worry, we have got you covered! Here is a list of 7 best healthy, affordable and filling snack ideas that are perfect for college life.

October 4, 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Roasted Chana
1/8

Roasted Chana

It is a protein rich and crunchy snack that keeps you full for hours. It is easily available in local shops.

Fruit Chaat
2/8

Fruit Chaat

It is a sweet and refreshing snack packed with vitamins. It is easy to prepare at home and boosts energy instantly!

Popcorn
3/8

Popcorn

It is low in calories and an affordable option for college students or office workers. It is light but filling!

Peanut Butter Toast
4/8

Peanut Butter Toast

It is rich in healthy fats and protein. It takes just 2 minutes to prepare and great for late-night cravings.

Sprouts Salad
5/8

Sprouts Salad

It keeps you full for hours and is a perfect mid-day snack. It tastes better with spices and a pinch of lemon.

Granola Bars
6/8

Granola Bars

It is a healthy alternative to chocolate. It is an instant energy booster and easy to carry anywhere.

Makhana (Fox Nuts)
7/8

Makhana (Fox Nuts)

It is a low calorie option, ideal guilt-free snack! It can be roasted with spices for a better taste.

