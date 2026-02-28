Ranabaali Song ‘Endhayya Saami’ Out: Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look From Period Drama Goes Viral
Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have a new reason to celebrate as the much loved pair reunites on screen in Ranabaali. The makers unveiled the first poster along with the romantic track Endhayya Saami, instantly creating buzz across social media. Their natural chemistry has once again captured hearts.
Ranabaali First Look
While Vijay’s powerful avatar as Ranabaali was revealed earlier, the latest poster introduces Rashmika as Jayamma. The makers shared a heartfelt note presenting them together and celebrating their love story on screen. The visuals highlight their strong bond and emotional connection.
Endhayya Saami Brings Pure Romance
The newly released song Endhayya Saami beautifully portrays life after marriage. From wedding rituals to simple everyday moments, the track captures the warmth and comfort of companionship. The visuals focus on love in its most genuine and heartfelt form.
Reel Wedding After Real Celebration
Following their real life wedding in Udaipur, Vijay and Rashmika now share a reel life marriage in Ranabaali. The timing of the film has made it even more special for fans who see a seamless blend of their personal and professional journeys.
Love In Everyday Moments
The music video highlights quiet glances, shared smiles and simple household moments. These subtle details bring authenticity to their romance and show how love grows in the smallest gestures.
Chemistry In Ranabaali
What sets Ranabaali apart is the effortless connection between Vijay and Rashmika. Their comfort with each other adds emotional depth and makes their onscreen romance feel real and engaging.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information and promotional material related to the film.