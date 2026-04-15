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Home > Tech and Auto News > 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Unveiled: From Carbon Parts To Track Focus; Check India Launch Date, Engine Specs, And Expected Price

2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Unveiled: From Carbon Parts To Track Focus; Check India Launch Date, Engine Specs, And Expected Price

The 2026 ktm 1390 super duke rr has been unveiled as a lighter, more track-focused version of KTM’s flagship naked bike, featuring the same 190hp V-twin engine with improved power-to-weight ratio.

KTM 1390 Super Duke RR (Image: X/ KTM_UK)
KTM 1390 Super Duke RR (Image: X/ KTM_UK)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 15, 2026 20:19:47 IST

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2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Unveiled: From Carbon Parts To Track Focus; Check India Launch Date, Engine Specs, And Expected Price

The 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR has finally been revealed, showcasing an even more aggressive and performance-oriented take on KTM’s flagship naked bike. This new model is intended to be a limited-run, high-performance motorcycle that builds off of the already strong Super Duke platform, but takes things even further with lighter components and premium parts.

The engine itself is still the same 1,350cc V-twin unit producing approximately 190 hp and 145 Nm (107 lb-ft) of torque as the standard Super Duke. KTM has touted it as a “torque-hungry, epically powerful… BEAST,” emphasizing its extreme performance.

KTM 1390 Super Duke RR focuses on weight and performance

In addition to this, the most significant thing about the ktm 1390 super duke rr is its great weight reduction. It will be much lighter than the standard model, thanks to the use of carbon fibre, forged wheels and titanium Akrapovič exhaust systems.

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With full fuel tanks, the KTM 1390 Super Duke RR weighs in at approximately 204 kg. That is approximately 8.5 kg less than the standard version. The weight savings will help with agility, acceleration and handling, particularly when riding on tracks.

KTM 1390 Super Duke RR gets premium upgrades

On top of being lighter, the KTM 1390 Super Duke RR received numerous upscale enhancements. The latest reports indicate that the bike is going to be outfitted with high-end WP Apex Pro suspension, which should result in improved handling characteristics and a greater connection between the rider and the machine.

Additional ergonomic changes have been made to the motorcycle, including a somewhat wider handlebar, which should help to enhance control when riding aggressively. The philosophy behind the new KTM 1390 Super Duke RR was to create an even more brutal and track-ready version of the standard KTM 1390 Super Duke, and it has been achieved.

KTM 1390 Super Duke RR remains focused on pure performance

Interestingly, although numerous upgrades have been made to the KTM 1390 Super Duke RR, engine output has not increased over the standard version; instead, the company has put greater emphasis on enhancing power-to-weight ratio—the more significant factor of real-world performance.

The motorcycle also benefits from advanced engineering such as CAMSHIFT Technology that helps produce excellent performance characteristics throughout the entire rev range. According to KTM, this technology allows the motorcycle to achieve nearly a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio and, therefore, provides an exceptionally quick response and rapid acceleration.

KTM 1390 Super Duke RR likely to be limited edition

Similar to past models, it is clear that the KTM 1390 Super Duke RR will be a limited edition product. Past RR models have been produced in small quantities for reasons of exclusivity and performance, which is the same method used for this model.

This method makes the motorcycle not only great for use as a performance motorcycle, but also a collectible. Many enthusiasts like to have rare motorcycles for their use on/off the track.

KTM 1390 Super Duke RR marks next step in KTM lineup

KTM 1390 Super Duke RR continues the evolution of the ktm product line. The launch of the KTM 1390 Super Duke RR continues KTM’s aggressive pursuit of dominating the high-performance Naked Bike segment.

This motorcycle is part of the long-standing legacy of the Super Duke Line-up and has grown over the years to become one of the strongest street fighter models available today. The KTM 1390 Super Duke RR, as a result of the continued evolution of the KTM product line, is another excellent example of this.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville 400 Spotted Undisguised In India: Check Design, Engine Options, Expected Price And Launch Timeline    

   

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2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Unveiled: From Carbon Parts To Track Focus; Check India Launch Date, Engine Specs, And Expected Price

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2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Unveiled: From Carbon Parts To Track Focus; Check India Launch Date, Engine Specs, And Expected Price

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2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Unveiled: From Carbon Parts To Track Focus; Check India Launch Date, Engine Specs, And Expected Price
2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Unveiled: From Carbon Parts To Track Focus; Check India Launch Date, Engine Specs, And Expected Price
2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Unveiled: From Carbon Parts To Track Focus; Check India Launch Date, Engine Specs, And Expected Price
2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Unveiled: From Carbon Parts To Track Focus; Check India Launch Date, Engine Specs, And Expected Price

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