6 Simple Home Remedies to Help Manage Alopecia Areata (Spot Baldness)

Alopecia Areata, or spot baldness, can be managed at home using natural remedies like onion juice, aloe vera, essential oils, fenugreek, and green tea. These methods may improve scalp health and encourage hair regrowth when combined with a balanced diet and proper care. However, results may vary, and professional guidance is recommended for persistent hair loss.

July 28, 2025
Onion or Garlic Juice

The localized application of juice to bald patches in the belief that it acts as a promoter for hair regrowth through circulatory improvement may need further scientific study.

Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil

Aloe vera gel and coconut oil should be mixed and used as moisturizers to reduce inflammation and create a more conducive environment for hair regrowth.

Essential Oils

Diluted peppermint oils or other essential oils can sometimes help to improve blood circulation when massaged into the head; with increased blood circulation comes increased stimulation of the hair follicles and probably hair regrowth.

Dietary Changes

A good food diet packed with vitamins, minerals, and protein is important to strengthen hair and prevent hair loss due to nutritional deficiency.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds paste or infused oils create nourishment for the scalp and probably help in growing strong and healthy hair.

Green Tea Rinses

Washing hair with green tea gives antioxidants that reduce the redness of the scalp and eventually nourish healthy hair follicles.

Disclaimer

These remedies are based on traditional practices and limited scientific evidence. They may not work for everyone. Consult a dermatologist before starting any new treatment, especially if you have sensitive skin or a medical condition.

