IPL 2026: From Virat Kohli Acing Another Chase To Phil Salt’s Fielding Brilliance — Top Moments From RCB’s Demolition Of SRH | In Pics
Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started their IPL 2026 campaign on an electrifying note as they comprehensively beat the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 202, the Royal Challengers hardly looked under pressure as fifties from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal following the fielding brilliance of Phil Salt carried them to victory only in 15.4 overs.
Jacob Duffy.
Jacob Duffy, handed debut by RCB, sizzled in what was his first match of IPL. He duly earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-22-3, dismissing Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Image Credits: IPL X)
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan launched a stunning counterattack after the SunRisers stumbled to 28-3. The skipper raised his fifty off 27 balls and was dismissed for 80, hitting eight fours and five sixes. (Image Credits: IPL X)
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen also played some imperious strokes on the night at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. His consecutive boundaries off Romario Shepherd's bowling was particularly the highlight. (Image Credits: X)
Phil Salt
Phil Salt took two extraordinary catches on the night. The one to take to get rid of Heinrich Klaasen is the most talked-about one as the Englishman covered massive ground to reach deep backward point region and took it with one hand. (Image Credits: RCB X)
Aniket Verma
Aniket Verma's contribution of 43 off 18 deliveries became a mere footnote on the night. But the right-hander's cameo which had three fours and four sixes was instrumental in pushing the SunRisers' total beyond 200. (Image Credits: IPL X)
Heinrich Klaasen takes the catch.
Heinrich Klaasen and Salil Arora had a collision while taking Phil Salt's catch. Klaasen eventually held on to the chance as Phil Salt departed in the very second over of the innings. (Image Credits: IPL X)
Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal started his innings with a six and played some excellent shots to raise his fifty off only 21 balls. Padikkal was eventually dismissed for 61 off 26 deliveries. (Image Credits: IPL X)
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli brought out his mastery in run-chases yet again as he top-scored with 69 to help RCB to a statement win over the SunRisers Hyderabad. RCB finished off the run-chase of 202 only in 15.4 overs to give themselves a huge net run-rate boost. (Image Credits: IPL X)