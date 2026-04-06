In Pics: Who Is Samreen Kaur? Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured Girlfriend – All You Need to Know About The Bollwyood Actress Linked to Punjab Kings Pacer

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings’ pace bowling Arshdeep Singh is currently trending off the field after a snap story of his revealed his relationship with Indian actress and model Samreen Kaur. The speculation turned into a wildfire as Arshdeep could be seen holding hands with a “mystery woman,” whose distinct “੧” tattoo matched Samreen’s perfectly. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, the 26-year-old Samreen is a former Miss India finalist (2018) with a massive digital footprint of 4.4 million Instagram followers.