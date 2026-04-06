In Pics: Who Is Samreen Kaur? Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured Girlfriend – All You Need to Know About The Bollwyood Actress Linked to Punjab Kings Pacer
Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings’ pace bowling Arshdeep Singh is currently trending off the field after a snap story of his revealed his relationship with Indian actress and model Samreen Kaur. The speculation turned into a wildfire as Arshdeep could be seen holding hands with a “mystery woman,” whose distinct “੧” tattoo matched Samreen’s perfectly. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, the 26-year-old Samreen is a former Miss India finalist (2018) with a massive digital footprint of 4.4 million Instagram followers.
Samreen Kaur's Professional Background
Samreen Kaur is a 26-year-old Indian actress and model. She is a prominent face in the entertainment industry, particularly known for her work in music videos and films. (Instagram/Samreen Kaur)
Samreen Kaur's Roots and Education
She hails from Jammu and Kashmir. For her higher studies, she moved to Pune and graduated with a B.Com. (Honours) degree from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce. (Instagram/Samreen Kaur)
Miss India Finalist
Her journey into the limelight began in 2018 when she participated in the Femina Miss India beauty pageant and was a finalist representing her home state, Jammu and Kashmir.
Samreen Kaur's Massive Social Media Clout
Samreen is a major social media influencer with over 4.4 million followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares lifestyle, fashion, and travel content. (Instagram/Samreen Kaur)
Samreen Kaur with Jassi Gill
She has featured in several hit Punjabi and Hindi music videos by top artists, including Jassi Gill, Badshah and Guru Randhawa. (Instagram/Samreen Kaur)
Samreen Kaur's Film Career
She has appeared in notable films such as Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 (2021) and the ZEE5 legal thriller Nail Polish (2021), alongside Arjun Rampal. (Instagram/Samreen Kaur)
Samreen Kaur at the stadium
Samreen Kaur's Stadium Sightings: Supporting the theory, fans unearthed photos of Samreen attending Punjab Kings matches at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, suggesting she has been a regular at his games. (Credits: Samreen Kaur)
The "Snapchat" Proof
Supporting the theory, fans unearthed photos of Samreen attending Punjab Kings matches at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, suggesting she has been a regular at his games. (Credits: X)