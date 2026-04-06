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  • In Pics: Who Is Samreen Kaur? Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured Girlfriend – All You Need to Know About The Bollwyood Actress Linked to Punjab Kings Pacer

In Pics: Who Is Samreen Kaur? Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured Girlfriend – All You Need to Know About The Bollwyood Actress Linked to Punjab Kings Pacer

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings’ pace bowling Arshdeep Singh is currently trending off the field after a snap story of his revealed his relationship with Indian actress and model Samreen Kaur. The speculation turned into a wildfire as Arshdeep could be seen holding hands with a “mystery woman,” whose distinct “੧” tattoo matched Samreen’s perfectly. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, the 26-year-old Samreen is a former Miss India finalist (2018) with a massive digital footprint of 4.4 million Instagram followers. 

Published By: Published: April 6, 2026 18:01:12 IST
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Samreen Kaur's Professional Background
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Samreen Kaur

Samreen Kaur's Professional Background

Samreen Kaur is a 26-year-old Indian actress and model. She is a prominent face in the entertainment industry, particularly known for her work in music videos and films. (Instagram/Samreen Kaur)

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Samreen Kaur's Roots and Education:
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Samreen Kaur

Samreen Kaur's Roots and Education

She hails from Jammu and Kashmir. For her higher studies, she moved to Pune and graduated with a B.Com. (Honours) degree from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce. (Instagram/Samreen Kaur)

Miss India Finalist
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Samreen Kaur

Miss India Finalist

Her journey into the limelight began in 2018 when she participated in the Femina Miss India beauty pageant and was a finalist representing her home state, Jammu and Kashmir.

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Samreen Kaur's Massive Social Media Clout
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Samreen Kaur

Samreen Kaur's Massive Social Media Clout

Samreen is a major social media influencer with over 4.4 million followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares lifestyle, fashion, and travel content. (Instagram/Samreen Kaur)

Samreen Kaur with Jassi Gill
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Samreen Kaur

Samreen Kaur with Jassi Gill

She has featured in several hit Punjabi and Hindi music videos by top artists, including Jassi Gill, Badshah and Guru Randhawa. (Instagram/Samreen Kaur)

Samreen Kaur's Film Career
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Samreen Kaur

Samreen Kaur's Film Career

She has appeared in notable films such as Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 (2021) and the ZEE5 legal thriller Nail Polish (2021), alongside Arjun Rampal. (Instagram/Samreen Kaur)

Samreen Kaur
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Samreen Kaur

Samreen Kaur at the stadium

Samreen Kaur's Stadium Sightings: Supporting the theory, fans unearthed photos of Samreen attending Punjab Kings matches at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, suggesting she has been a regular at his games. (Credits: Samreen Kaur)

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The "Snapchat" Proof
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Samreen Arshdeep

The "Snapchat" Proof

Supporting the theory, fans unearthed photos of Samreen attending Punjab Kings matches at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, suggesting she has been a regular at his games. (Credits: X)

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