In Pics: RR vs CSK IPL 2026— Top 5 Players to Watch Today ft. Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad And Vaibhav Sooryvanshi

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League has kicked off in emphatic fashion. The first two games saw some incredible batting in two successful chases, but in both games, it was a bowler who decided the result of the match. The RR vs CSK clash will be a repeat of the 2008 IPL final as the two teams look to kick off their season on a winning note. There will be a few players who could dominate this clash and would be worth watching out for as the two teams battle it out for two points at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.