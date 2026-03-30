In Pics: RR vs CSK IPL 2026— Top 5 Players to Watch Today ft. Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad And Vaibhav Sooryvanshi
The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League has kicked off in emphatic fashion. The first two games saw some incredible batting in two successful chases, but in both games, it was a bowler who decided the result of the match. The RR vs CSK clash will be a repeat of the 2008 IPL final as the two teams look to kick off their season on a winning note. There will be a few players who could dominate this clash and would be worth watching out for as the two teams battle it out for two points at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
Sanju Samson Will Be Playing Against His Former Team
Sanju Samson played the most matches for the Rajasthan Royals. He played 155 games for the inaugural champions and scored 4,219 for the franchise.
Sanju Samson Will Make His CSK Debut In IPL 2026
Sanju Samson will be playing his first match for the Chennai Super Kings. The right-handed batter will openn the innings along with Ruturaj Gaikwad and will don the wicketkeeping gloves as well.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be playing his first competitive match after turning 15 years old. The left-handed batter was one of the breakout stars of IPL 2025.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scored Fifty Against CSK
The last time these two sides met in IPL 2025, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the highest run-getter as he scored 57 runs in only 33 balls helping RR win the clash.
Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. The left-arm Afghan spinner picked up 24 wickets in the season.
Noor Ahmad Picked 3 Wickets Against RR
In the previous season across two games, Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets against Rajasthan Royals.
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer will lead the bowling attack for the Rajasthan Royals. The English pacer would fancy his chances with the new ball given there is rain around in Guwahati.
Jofra Archer POTM In RR vs CSK?
In the two games so far in IPL 2026, fast bowlers have been named players of the match despite some strong batting performances. Jofra Archer could continue the trend, being arguably the best fast bowler among the two teams.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the innings for Chennai Super Kings along with Sanju Samson. The CSK skipper did not play the IPL 2025 season entirely after picking up an injury in the middle of the season.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Under Captaincy Pressure
Ruturaj Gaikwad will feel the pressure of captaincy as he is set to lead Chennai Super Kings for the first time without MS Dhoni in the team.