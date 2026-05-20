Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series Leaks Reveal: A20 Pro Chip, Variable Aperture Camera, Battery, And India Price Details

iPhone 18 Pro Series Design

The lineup is expected to continue with a triple camera setup on the rear panel along with the large camera plateau. However, the leaks suggest that the company could slightly refine the rear finish to create a more seamless look between the frame and rear panel. The biggest design change is at the front. Reports suggest Apple is working on moving Face ID sensors beneath the screen. If confirmed, this would mean the end of the familiar pill-shaped Dynamic Island that has defined recent iPhone Pro models. That is a change a lot of iPhone users have quietly been waiting for. A cleaner, more open screen with no cutout in sight, at least not a big one.