The Bluff Movie: Release Date, OTT Platform, Plot, Cast, Story & Everything About Priyanka Chopra’s Bloody Action Thriller
The Bluff marks Priyanka Chopra’s return to a gritty, action packed avatar in what is being touted as one of her bloodiest thrillers to date. Packed with high octane sequences, a compelling storyline, and a strong ensemble cast. The Bluff has already generated massive buzz among fans worldwide. From The Bluff release date to OTT platform, story, cast. Here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra’s much anticipated action thriller.
The Bluff Release Date
Priyanka Chopra’s latest movie The Bluff is all set to release on 25 February 2026. The much anticipated action thriller is expected to showcase the actor in a fierce and gritty avatar with intense action sequences and a dark high stakes narrative.
The Bluff OTT Platform
The Bluff is going to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month. The action packed thriller will be available to audiences worldwide on the popular OTT platform.
The Bluff Cast
The film is directed by Frank E Flowers.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden
Karl Urban as the revenge-driven Captain Connor
Ismael Cruz Córdova as T.H. Bodden
Vedanten Naidoo and others in key roles
The Bluff Story
Set in the 19th century: The Bluff follows Ercell Bloody Mary Bodden a former pirate who believes she has left her violent past behind to live a quiet life with her husband T.H. her son Issac and her sister in law Elizabeth. Her fragile peace is broken when Connor the ruthless captain she once escaped returns for revenge. With her family in danger Ercell is forced to use the deadly skills she tried to forget and step back into a brutal fight for survival. It becomes the journey of a mother who risks everything to protect the people she loves.
The Bluff Trailer
Priyanka Chopra has officially dropped the first trailer of her upcoming film The Bluff on Wednesday night. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is comign to @PrimeVideo February 25, 2026.”
Disclaimer
The release date and some details are based on officially available updates and industry reports. Changes may occur when confirmed by the makers.