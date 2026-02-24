The Bluff Movie: Release Date, OTT Platform, Plot, Cast, Story & Everything About Priyanka Chopra’s Bloody Action Thriller

The Bluff Story

Set in the 19th century: The Bluff follows Ercell Bloody Mary Bodden a former pirate who believes she has left her violent past behind to live a quiet life with her husband T.H. her son Issac and her sister in law Elizabeth. Her fragile peace is broken when Connor the ruthless captain she once escaped returns for revenge. With her family in danger Ercell is forced to use the deadly skills she tried to forget and step back into a brutal fight for survival. It becomes the journey of a mother who risks everything to protect the people she loves.