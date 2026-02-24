The Bluff Movie: Release Date, OTT Platform, Plot, Cast, Story & Everything About Priyanka Chopra’s Bloody Action Thriller

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Bluff Movie: Release Date, OTT Platform, Plot, Cast, Story & Everything About Priyanka Chopra’s Bloody Action Thriller

The Bluff Movie: Release Date, OTT Platform, Plot, Cast, Story & Everything About Priyanka Chopra’s Bloody Action Thriller

The Bluff marks Priyanka Chopra’s return to a gritty, action packed avatar in what is being touted as one of her bloodiest thrillers to date. Packed with high octane sequences, a compelling storyline, and a strong ensemble cast. The Bluff has already generated massive buzz among fans worldwide. From The Bluff release date to OTT platform, story, cast. Here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra’s much anticipated action thriller. 

Published By: Published: February 24, 2026 15:35:04 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Bluff Release Date
1/6
The Bluff Movie: Release Date, OTT Platform, Plot, Cast, Story & Everything About Priyanka Chopra’s Bloody Action Thriller

The Bluff Release Date

Priyanka Chopra’s latest movie The Bluff is all set to release on 25 February 2026. The much anticipated action thriller is expected to showcase the actor in a fierce and gritty avatar with intense action sequences and a dark high stakes narrative.

You Might Be Interested In
The Bluff OTT Platform
2/6

The Bluff OTT Platform

The Bluff is going to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month. The action packed thriller will be available to audiences worldwide on the popular OTT platform.

The Bluff Cast
3/6
Credit: Instagram@primevideo

The Bluff Cast

The film is directed by Frank E Flowers.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden
Karl Urban as the revenge-driven Captain Connor
Ismael Cruz Córdova as T.H. Bodden
Vedanten Naidoo and others in key roles

You Might Be Interested In
The Bluff Story
4/6

The Bluff Story

Set in the 19th century: The Bluff follows Ercell Bloody Mary Bodden a former pirate who believes she has left her violent past behind to live a quiet life with her husband T.H. her son Issac and her sister in law Elizabeth. Her fragile peace is broken when Connor the ruthless captain she once escaped returns for revenge. With her family in danger Ercell is forced to use the deadly skills she tried to forget and step back into a brutal fight for survival. It becomes the journey of a mother who risks everything to protect the people she loves.

The Bluff Trailer
5/6

The Bluff Trailer

Priyanka Chopra has officially dropped the first trailer of her upcoming film The Bluff on Wednesday night. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is comign to @PrimeVideo February 25, 2026.”

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The release date and some details are based on officially available updates and industry reports. Changes may occur when confirmed by the makers.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS