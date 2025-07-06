The Mughal Empire’s Hidden Rulers: 12 Fierce Queens You Should Know About

The Mughal Empire was shaped not just by emperors but also by the courage, intellect, and ambition of its royal women. Queens and princesses like Nur Jahan and Jahanara Begum played pivotal roles in governance, diplomacy, culture, and public life. Operating within a male-dominated court, they exercised power through strategic marriages, regency roles, patronage of the arts, and influence over imperial policy. These women challenged gender norms, redefined leadership, and left lasting legacies in architecture, literature, and political reform. Their impact continues to echo through history, revealing a hidden yet vital dimension of power in medieval India.