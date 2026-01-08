The Raja Saab: Release Date, Ticket Price, Advance Booking, Cast, Storyline- Everything About Prabhas Horror-Comedy
The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, marking Prabhas’s return to a lighter, massy genre with a twist of horror and comedy. Directed by Maruthi, the film promises a blend of spooky elements, humour, romanc,e and star-powered entertainment.
The Raja Saab Movie
Here’s everything to know about RajaSaab release date, ticket price, cast, story, and advance booking.
The Raja Saab Release Date
The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas is scheduled to arrive in theaters on January 9, coinciding with the lucrative Sankranti festive period. The Telugu horror-comedy will be released in multiple languages and is expected to see strong box office traction.
The Raja Saab Cast
The Raja Saab cast includes Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Yogi Babu, and others.
The Raja Saab Story
The Raja Saab story revolves around a young successor steps into power by embracing his royal legacy as well as his defiant streak, ushering in a reign as Raja Saab marked by bold and unconventional rules.
The Raja Saab Advance Booking
The Hindi version of The Raja Saab is seeing relatively subdued interest. According to reports, projected Hindi pre-sales have been scaled back from an earlier estimate of Rs 5-8 crore to around Rs 4-7 crore, suggesting weaker momentum in North India.
The Raja Saab Movie Ticket Price
In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, applications have been filed seeking approval for higher ticket prices for premiere shows, with rates proposed at up to ₹943 in single-screen theatres and ₹1,180 in multiplexes, inclusive of taxes. For regular screenings beginning January 9, ticket rates are expected to stay within typical festive limits, around ₹250 to ₹450 in multiplexes and ₹250 to ₹300 in single screens, pending clearance from local authorities.
Disclaimer
The information in this article about The Raja Saab—including release date, ticket prices, advance booking figures, cast details and storyline—is based on official announcements, media reports and industry sources available at the time of publication.