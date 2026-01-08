The Raja Saab: Release Date, Ticket Price, Advance Booking, Cast, Storyline- Everything About Prabhas Horror-Comedy

The Raja Saab Movie Ticket Price

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, applications have been filed seeking approval for higher ticket prices for premiere shows, with rates proposed at up to ₹943 in single-screen theatres and ₹1,180 in multiplexes, inclusive of taxes. For regular screenings beginning January 9, ticket rates are expected to stay within typical festive limits, around ₹250 to ₹450 in multiplexes and ₹250 to ₹300 in single screens, pending clearance from local authorities.