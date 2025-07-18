LIVE TV
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
  • Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)

Makeup boosts self confidence for many people. Everyone has the right to glam, even with a small budget. Here is a list of top 10 affordable makeup brands in India that are beginner approved and budget friendly.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)
1/8

Maybelline New York

Maybelline is known for its fit me foundation, sensational lipsticks and colossal mascara. It is budget friendly and offers international quality. It is perfect for students or beginners.

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)
2/8

Lakmé

It is known for its iconic kajal and absolute lip mousse. It is India's original beauty brand with wide shade ranges. It is perfect for festive or office looks.

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)
3/8

Swiss Beauty

It is known for its lip creams and liquid highlighter. It is super trendy and it is available for super low prices. Perfect for beginners or glam lovers on a budget.

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)
4/8

Insight Cosmetics

It gives amazing pigmentation at ₹100-₹250 range. It is perfect for affordable full face beats. They are known for their lipsticks, compact powders and primers.

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)
5/8

Blue Heaven

They are known for their Lip & Cheek Tint, eyeliner and foundations. They have new packaging and upgraded formulas, still under a budget. They are best for casual wear or school or college going girls.

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)
6/8

NY Bae

They are famous for their concealers, lip crayons and compact powders. They are inspired by NYC but made in India. Perfect for small budgets and trendy shades.

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)
7/8

Mars Cosmetics

They are known for their base products, liquid blush and eyeshadow palettes. They offer great quality and shockingly low price. They are experimenting with colours without guilt.

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition) - Photo Gallery

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition) - Photo Gallery

Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition) - Photo Gallery
Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition) - Photo Gallery
Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition) - Photo Gallery
Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition) - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

