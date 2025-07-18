Top 10 Affordable Makeup Brands In India (2025 Edition)
Makeup boosts self confidence for many people. Everyone has the right to glam, even with a small budget. Here is a list of top 10 affordable makeup brands in India that are beginner approved and budget friendly.
Maybelline New York
Maybelline is known for its fit me foundation, sensational lipsticks and colossal mascara. It is budget friendly and offers international quality. It is perfect for students or beginners.
Lakmé
It is known for its iconic kajal and absolute lip mousse. It is India's original beauty brand with wide shade ranges. It is perfect for festive or office looks.
Swiss Beauty
It is known for its lip creams and liquid highlighter. It is super trendy and it is available for super low prices. Perfect for beginners or glam lovers on a budget.
Insight Cosmetics
It gives amazing pigmentation at ₹100-₹250 range. It is perfect for affordable full face beats. They are known for their lipsticks, compact powders and primers.
Blue Heaven
They are known for their Lip & Cheek Tint, eyeliner and foundations. They have new packaging and upgraded formulas, still under a budget. They are best for casual wear or school or college going girls.
NY Bae
They are famous for their concealers, lip crayons and compact powders. They are inspired by NYC but made in India. Perfect for small budgets and trendy shades.
Mars Cosmetics
They are known for their base products, liquid blush and eyeshadow palettes. They offer great quality and shockingly low price. They are experimenting with colours without guilt.
