Top 5 Countries With largest Rare Earth Element (REE) In The World
China, dominates the global rare earth elements (REE), which holds by far the largest reserves (around 44 million tonnes of rare earth oxide equivalent) and the country produces the largest in terms of volume (around 270,000 metric tons annually) of mined rare earths. After China, Brazil (around 21 million tonnes), India (around 6.9 million tonnes), Australia (around 5.7 million tonnes), and Russia (around 3.8 million tonnes).
China
China comes at number one in rare earths both in reserves and output production. It is projected to have about 44 million tonnes of rare earth oxide (REO) equal reserves. In terms of production, China mines about 270,000 metric tons of REEs per year.
Brazil
Brazil holds the second largest reserves of rare earth mineral, that is around 21 mn tonnes REO. Although its production has historically been unsure. The government of Brazil is investing and its monitoring interest is growing, especially for magnet rare earths.
India
India has about 6.9 mn tonnes of Rare Earth Element. However, its production is not at a very large scale. It produces around 2,900 metric tons in 2024. India’s reserves comprise of minerals in beach and heavy sand deposits along coastal states. The country is occupied to expand its refining and separation capacity, incentivize private investment, and expand its role in the global REE supply chain.
Australia
The Rare Earth Oxide reserve of Australia is about 5.7 mn tonnes. And, in terms of production, Australia has increased its contribution in recent years but then again still Australia is far behind China. Its key mine is Mount Weld, functioned by Lynas, which is important for light rare earths and especially magnet rare earths.
Russia
The Rare Earth Oxide reserves of Russia is about 3.8 mn tonnes. Its annual production is modest around 2,500 metric tons in past few years. Some of the largest deposits such as the Tomtor deposit in Yakutia are expanding, but then development is challenged due to infrastructure, financing, and related sanctions.