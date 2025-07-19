LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Live TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore

Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore

Heart blockage symptoms include chest pain, breathlessness, fatigue, palpitations, dizziness, and nausea. Early detection is crucial to prevent severe cardiac events like heart attacks.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery
1/7

Chest Pain or Discomfort

If you are feeling dark and heavy or crushing pain that comes in the chest, often on exertion or during stress. It is probable that to diminished blood flow through a blocked artery.

Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery
2/7

Shortness of Breath

Having shortness of breath even during mild exercise can mean feeble pumping of the heart, more often due to decreased supply of oxygen through arterial blockages.

Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery
3/7

Fatigue and Weakness

Tiredness and weakening sensations felt abnormally, particularly with the least amount of exertion, could be the heart having difficulty pumping blood because of narrowed or blocked arteries.

Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery
4/7

Palpitations or Irregular Heartbeat

Blockages can create an irregular heartbeat by interfering with the electrical signals of the heart, sounding a little extra alarm, or, at times, actual chest discomfort.

Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery
5/7

Dizziness or Fainting

If you are feeling reduced, blood flow from a blocked artery reduces oxygen to the brain, giving rise to dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting altogether in a sudden manner.

Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery
6/7

Nausea and Sweating

Cold sweats accompanied by nausea and vomiting, especially in unison with chest discomfort. It can set forth the first signs of a heart blockage or an imminent heart attack for both men and women.

Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for diagnosis, treatment, or medical emergencies.

Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery
Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery
Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery
Top 6 Shocking Signs and Symptoms of Heart Blockage You Shouldn’t Ignore - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?