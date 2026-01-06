LIVE TV
  Who Is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's Rumoured Girlfriend Turns Heads With Bold, Glam Photos

Who Is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Turns Heads With Bold, Glam Photos

The latest stir on social media brought together Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Lithuanian model Karina Kubiliute. After the couple spent the New Year in Goa, the fans kept on discussing their relationship fiercely.

Published: January 6, 2026 10:42:34 IST
The "Goa Connection"
1/6
The "Goa Connection"

The "Goa Connection"

The rumors began when netizens noticed striking similarities between Kartik’s vacation photos and Karina’s social media posts. Both shared pictures from a beach in Goa featuring identical beach towels, loungers, and background scenery (including a volleyball court), leading fans to believe they were holidaying together.

Identity and Background
2/6
Identity and Background

Identity and Background

Karina Kubiliute is reported to be a model of Lithuanian origin who was raised in the United Kingdom (specifically the Carlisle area). Some reports suggest she has also lived in Greece or has roots there.

The "Unfollow" Incident
3/6
The "Unfollow" Incident

The "Unfollow" Incident

Adding fuel to the fire, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kartik and Karina were following each other on Instagram just as the rumors started peaking. Shortly after the speculation went viral, they reportedly unfollowed each other, which many interpreted as an attempt to avoid further public scrutiny.

Age Speculation
4/6
Age Speculation

Age Speculation

There has been significant discussion regarding Karina’s age. Internet sleuths found photos of her at a high school graduation party in 2024, leading to claims that she is currently a college student in her late teens (around 18 or 19), which is considerably younger than the 35-year-old actor.

Public Profile
5/6
Public Profile

Public Profile

Karina has a relatively low public profile compared to Kartik's previous rumored partners. She is the daughter of Jovita Kubiliene-Thompson, a successful hospitality entrepreneur in the Cumbria/Carlisle area of the UK.

Official Silence
6/6
Official Silence

Official Silence

Despite the viral photos and the "unfollow" drama, there has been no official statement from Kartik Aaryan or his team. This follows a period of professional focus for Kartik, whose latest film Tu Meri Main Tera recently released to mixed box office results.

