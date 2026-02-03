Who Is Rakshit Shetty? Rashmika Mandanna’s Ex Fiancé Know, Why Their Wedding Was Called Off After a Lavish Engagement
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema today known for her charm talent and strong screen presence. Before becoming a pan Indian star she was in the spotlight for her relationship with Kannada actor and filmmaker Rakshit Shetty. This story looks at Rashmika Mandanna’s journey her relationship with Rakshit Shetty and the personal decision that led them to part ways.
Who Is Rakshit Shetty?
Rakshit Shetty is a Kannada actor filmmaker writer and producer. He is known for redefining modern Kannada cinema with meaningful and experimental films. Rakshit made his acting debut with simple roles before gaining major recognition through strong content driven cinema. He is also the founder of a production house that supports new talent and fresh storytelling.
Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna Relationship
Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna met while working on the film Kirik Party. Their on screen chemistry soon turned into a real life relationship. The couple got engaged in July 2017 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. At the time they were considered one of the most loved couples in Kannada cinema.
Why Rashmika Mandanna Called Off Engagement?
The engagement was called off in 2018. Both actors stated that the decision was mutual and based on personal differences. Reports suggested differences in career priorities and future goals played a key role. Rashmika was receiving multiple film offers across industries while both felt their paths were moving in different directions. They chose to separate respectfully without public controversy.
Life After the Breakup
After the breakup Rashmika Mandanna went on to become a major pan Indian star with successful films in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema. Rakshit Shetty continued focusing on content driven films and filmmaking. Both actors have spoken positively about each other in interviews and have maintained mutual respect over the years.
Rashmika & Vijay Engagement
In October 2025, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got secretly engaged at former’s residence in Hyderabad. The ceremony was said to be a private affair attended only by close family members.
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Date
26 February 2026 is widely reported across multiple credible sources as the likely wedding date for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This date has been mentioned in several major entertainment news reports and trending media coverage of their upcoming nuptials.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available reports and media sources. Details mentioned are for informational purposes only.