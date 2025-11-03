Women’s World Cup 2025: Meet The Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers | In PHOTOS

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has witnessed remarkable batting brilliance, led by South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who tops the charts with a record-breaking 571 runs, followed closely by India’s Smriti Mandhana. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, India’s rising star Pratika Rawal, and Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield complete the list, each delivering match-winning knocks and showcasing consistency throughout the tournament, check who are the top 5 batters with most runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in this photo gallery.

(Note: All the photos used here are taken from X)