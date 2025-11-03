LIVE TV
Women’s World Cup 2025: Meet The Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers | In PHOTOS

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has witnessed remarkable batting brilliance, led by South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who tops the charts with a record-breaking 571 runs, followed closely by India’s Smriti Mandhana. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, India’s rising star Pratika Rawal, and Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield complete the list, each delivering match-winning knocks and showcasing consistency throughout the tournament, check who are the top 5 batters with most runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in this photo gallery.

(Note: All the photos used here are taken from X)

By: Last Updated: November 3, 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Laura Wolvaardt: The run machine of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025
1/5

Laura Wolvaardt: The run machine of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt finished as the tournament’s highest run-getter with 571 runs in nine innings, including two centuries and three fifties. With unmatched consistency, she also broke the record for most 50+ scores in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

Smriti Mandhana: India’s batting backbone of the 2025 World Cup
2/5

Smriti Mandhana: India’s batting backbone of the 2025 World Cup

Smriti Mandhana scored 434 runs in nine matches, smashing a century and two fifties. Her ability to control the innings and accelerate when needed made her India’s key performer throughout the tournament.

Ashleigh Gardner: Australia’s power hitter who delivered under pressure
3/5

Ashleigh Gardner: Australia’s power hitter who delivered under pressure

Ashleigh Gardner scored 328 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 82.00. Her aggressive 115 against New Zealand the first century of the tournament highlighted her impact and helped power Australia’s campaign.

Pratika Rawal: India’s breakout star of the 2025 World Cup
4/5

Pratika Rawal: India’s breakout star of the 2025 World Cup

Pratika Rawal impressed with 308 runs in seven matches, including a superb century in the group stage. Averaging 51.33, the young talent proved her potential and emerged as one of India’s brightest future stars.

Phoebe Litchfield: Australia’s rising force with fearless stroke play
5/5

Phoebe Litchfield: Australia’s rising force with fearless stroke play

Phoebe Litchfield scored 304 runs in seven innings, averaging 50.66. Her composed yet aggressive batting made her a standout performer and a key contributor to Australia’s strong World Cup campaign.

