Yoga, Pilates, or Gym? See Which Workout Your Favourite Star Swears By
Bollywood stars choose yoga, Pilates, or gym workouts, proving consistency and enjoyment matter more than the workout type for lasting fitness.
Different Paths, Same Goal: Health and Fitness
Whether it's yoga mats, reformer machines or heavy weights, Bollywood's leading ladies prove there's no one-size-fits-all approach. What matters most is staying consistent, healthy and happy.
Shilpa Shetty: Yoga is Her Religion
Shilpa's age-defying glow comes from years of dedicated yoga practice. Flexibility, strength and inner peace she's living proof that yoga isn't just exercise; it's a complete lifestyle transformation.
Kareena Kapoor: The OG Yoga Queen
Bebo has been championing yoga for decades, inspiring millions to roll out their mats. Her toned physique and radiant energy show how powerful consistent yoga can be for body and mind.
Janhvi Kapoor: Pilates Princess
Janhvi swears by Pilates for her sculpted, lean physique. With core strength, controlled movements and mindful breathing, Pilates gives her that balanced fitness she loves while staying injury-free and strong.
Khushi Kapoor: Following Sister's Pilates Path
Khushi has embraced Pilates just like Janhvi, proving reformer workouts work wonders. The Kapoor sisters show that finding what you enjoy makes fitness sustainable, effective and genuinely fun always.
Alia Bhatt: Gym Girl Through and Through
Alia's strength training and functional fitness routines keep her energised for demanding film schedules. She proves gym workouts build not just muscle but incredible stamina, confidence and mental resilience.
Disha Patani: Power and Discipline at the Gym
Disha's chiselled physique comes from serious gym dedication weights, cardio and intense training sessions. Her discipline inspires fans to push limits and discover their strongest, fittest selves through consistent effort.
The Workout Doesn't Matter; Consistency Does
Yoga, Pilates or gym every star has found what works for them. The real secret isn't the method; it's showing up, staying committed and prioritising health over everything else.
Disclaimer
The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.