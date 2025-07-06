Live Tv
Adani Enterprises Announces ₹1,000 cr NCD Issue Offering UpTo 9.30% p.a.

Adani Enterprises Announces ₹1,000 cr NCD Issue Offering UpTo 9.30% p.a.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has announced the launch of its second public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issue, worth up to ₹1,000 crore, opens on July 9, 2025. AEL aims to deepen retail participation in infrastructure development, with the funds primarily allocated for prepaying existing debt.

July 6, 2025 18:14:55 IST

Adani Enterprises Limited (“the Company” or “AEL”), the flagship company of the Adani Group and India’s largest listed business incubators in terms of market capitalization with a long track record of creating sustainable infrastructure businesses since 1993, has announced the launch of its second public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable, non-convertible debentures. AEL’s first NCD issuance of ₹800 crore, launched in September last year, was fully subscribed on the first day. 

“The second public issuance of NCDs by AEL, further deepens our commitment to inclusive capital markets growth and retail participation in long-term infrastructure development. This new issuance follows the strong market response to AEL’s debut NCD offering, which witnessed capital appreciation for debt investors after a rating upgrade within six months, reflecting the Group’s consistent delivery and financial robustness,” said Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh, Group CFO, Adani Group. “As the incubator of India’s most critical energy and transport utility platforms including Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, and Adani Green Energy, AEL is now successfully scaling the next generation of infrastructure businesses across airports, roads, data centers, and the green hydrogen ecosystem. Each of these verticals is poised to play a transformative role in India’s journey toward a $5 trillion economy,” he added.

AEL is the only corporate (outside of NBFCs) offering a listed debt product for retail investors, thereby creating a rare opportunity for individual and non-institutional investors to participate in India’s infrastructure growth story. With the recent rate cuts and the beginning of a softer interest rate cycle, the AEL NCD issue comes at an opportune time for investors seeking stable, fixed-income avenues. Offering competitive yields compared to similarly rated NCDs and fixed deposits, this public issue presents a valuable proposition for the investors.

The proposed NCDs have been rated “Care AA-; Stable” and “[ICRA]AA- (Stable)”. CARE Ratings first upgraded the credit rating of AEL on 19 February 2025 and reaffirmed the rating on 18 June 2025. ICRA assigned ‘“[ICRA]AA- (Stable)’ rating on 28 March 2025 and reaffirmed it on 17 June 2025. Securities with this rating are considered to have a high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such securities carry very low credit risk.

The base size issue is ₹500 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to an additional ₹500 crore (“Green Shoe Option”) aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore (“Issue” or “Issue Size”). The Issue will open on 9 July 2025, and close on 22 July 2025, with an option of early closure or extension.

The NCDs have a face value of ₹1000 each. Each application will be for a minimum of 10 NCDs and in multiples of 1 NCD thereafter. The minimum application size would be ₹10,000. 
At least 75% of the proceeds from the issuance will be utilized towards the prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of the existing indebtedness availed by the Company, and the balance (up to a maximum of 25%) for general corporate purposes.

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited and Tipsons Consultancy Services Private Limited are the Lead Managers to the Issue.

The NCDs are available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months with quarterly, annual and cumulative interest payment options across eight series.

Series

I

II

III

IV*

V

VI

VII

VIII

Frequency of Interest Payment

Annual

Cumulative

Quarterly

Annual

Cumulative

Quarterly

Annual

Cumulative

Tenor

24 Months

24 Months

36 Months

36 Months

36 Months

60 Months

60 Months

60 Months

Coupon (% per annum) for NCD Holders in all Categories

8.95%

NA

8.85%

9.15%

NA

9.00%

9.30%

NA

Effective Yield (% per annum) for NCD Holders in all Categories

8.95%

8.95%

9.14%

9.14%

9.15%

9.30%

9.29%

9.30%

Redemption Amount (₹ / NCD) on Maturity for NCD Holders in all Categories

₹ 1,000

₹ 1,187.01

₹ 1,000

₹ 1,000

₹ 1,300.70

₹ 1,000

₹ 1,000

₹ 1,560.30

Maturity/Redemption Date (from the Deemed Date of Allotment)

24 Months

24 Months

36 Months

36 Months

36 Months

60 Months

60 Months

60 Months

Put and Call Option

Not Applicable

Face Value/ Issue Price of NCDs (₹/ NCD)

₹ 1,000

Minimum Application size and in multiples of NCD thereafter

₹10,000 (10 NCDs) and in multiple of ₹1,000 (1 NCD) thereafter.

Mode of Interest Payment

Through various modes available

Nature of Indebtedness

Secured

*Our Company shall allocate and allot Series IV NCDs (36 months – annual option) wherein the Applicants have not indicated the choice of the relevant NCD Series.

adani adani group
