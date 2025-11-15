Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Andhra Pradesh Over Next Decade: Vizag Tech Park, Jobs, And Industrial Expansion

Adani Group Announces Massive Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment in Andhra Pradesh
The Adani Group has announced a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Andhra Pradesh over the next ten years, signaling a major boost to the state’s industrial and infrastructure landscape. Karan Adani, the Group’s eldest son and CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ, made the announcement at the Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit on Friday, highlighting a wide-ranging expansion across multiple sectors.
This investment comes on top of Rs 40,000 crore already deployed by the Group in the state, underscoring Adani’s long-term commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth. The projects will span ports, cement production, energy, advanced manufacturing, and data centres, strengthening the Group’s footprint in one of India’s fastest-growing regions.
Vizag Tech Park: A Vision for Global-Scale Data Centres
One of the flagship projects under this massive investment is the USD 15-billion Vizag Tech Park. Karan Adani revealed plans to develop one of the world’s largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google. The facility is expected to place Andhra Pradesh on the global technology map, catering to the rising demand for sustainable, high-capacity data infrastructure.
Job Creation And Economic Impact
The Adani Group’s existing operations in Andhra Pradesh have already generated over one lakh direct and indirect jobs. With this new investment, the state can expect a significant increase in employment opportunities, particularly in industrial and technology-driven sectors. Large-scale projects in ports, cement, energy, and manufacturing will provide both skilled and semi-skilled employment, contributing to inclusive economic development.
Driving Growth Across Sectors
Karan Adani emphasized that the decade-long investment strategy reflects the Group’s focus on sustainable development, technological advancement, and infrastructure-led growth. By combining energy, industry, and technology, Adani Group aims to create a balanced ecosystem that strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s position as a hub for innovation, manufacturing, and green infrastructure.
(With Inputs From Agency, Mildy Edited For Clarity)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.