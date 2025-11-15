Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Andhra Pradesh Over Next Decade: Vizag Tech Park, Jobs, And Industrial Expansion

Adani Group Announces Massive Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment in Andhra Pradesh

The Adani Group has announced a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Andhra Pradesh over the next ten years, signaling a major boost to the state’s industrial and infrastructure landscape. Karan Adani, the Group’s eldest son and CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ, made the announcement at the Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit on Friday, highlighting a wide-ranging expansion across multiple sectors.

This investment comes on top of Rs 40,000 crore already deployed by the Group in the state, underscoring Adani’s long-term commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth. The projects will span ports, cement production, energy, advanced manufacturing, and data centres, strengthening the Group’s footprint in one of India’s fastest-growing regions.

Vizag Tech Park: A Vision for Global-Scale Data Centres

One of the flagship projects under this massive investment is the USD 15-billion Vizag Tech Park. Karan Adani revealed plans to develop one of the world’s largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google. The facility is expected to place Andhra Pradesh on the global technology map, catering to the rising demand for sustainable, high-capacity data infrastructure.

Job Creation And Economic Impact

The Adani Group’s existing operations in Andhra Pradesh have already generated over one lakh direct and indirect jobs. With this new investment, the state can expect a significant increase in employment opportunities, particularly in industrial and technology-driven sectors. Large-scale projects in ports, cement, energy, and manufacturing will provide both skilled and semi-skilled employment, contributing to inclusive economic development.

Driving Growth Across Sectors

Karan Adani emphasized that the decade-long investment strategy reflects the Group’s focus on sustainable development, technological advancement, and infrastructure-led growth. By combining energy, industry, and technology, Adani Group aims to create a balanced ecosystem that strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s position as a hub for innovation, manufacturing, and green infrastructure.

(With Inputs From Agency, Mildy Edited For Clarity)