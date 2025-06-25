Adani Total Gas Limited And Jio-Bp Partner To Enhance Quality Fuel Offerings

Adani Total Gas Ltd. (ATGL) and Jio-bp (operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility Limited) today announced signing of an agreement to redefine the auto fuel retail experience for Indian consumers.

Under this partnership, select ATGL fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp’s high-performance liquid fuels (petrol and diesel), while select Jio-bp fuel outlets will integrate ATGL’s CNG dispensing units, within ATGL’s authorized Geographical Areas (GA), thus enhancing the supply of high-quality fuels to transport consumers.

ATGL, a joint venture of Adani and TotalEnergies, is India’s leading city gas distribution (CGD) player, serving natural gas to households, industries, commercial customers, and motorists.

ATGL also offers Compressed Biogas (CBG), EV Charging, and LNG for the transportation segment.

Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, is a leading mobility solutions provider in India, with a strong presence in fuel retailing, low-carbon alternatives, and modern convenience stores.

“ We are united by a shared vision to offer our customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels.

Jio-bp has always been committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and this partnership allows us to leverage each other’s strengths to further enhance the value we provide to India,” said Sarthak Behuria, Chairman, Jio-bp.

“It is our shared vision to provide complete range of high-quality fuels at our outlets.

This partnership will enable us to leverage each other’s infrastructure, thus enhancing customer experience and offerings,” said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adani Total Gas Ltd.

The agreement covers both existing and future outlets of both partners. ATGL currently operates a network of ~650 CNG stations, while Jio-bp has a network of ~2000 outlets.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the journey of both companies toward sustainable growth and innovation.

