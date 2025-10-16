LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Bengaluru Torpedoes Prevail Over Spirited Calicut in PVL Classic

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 16, 2025 16:29:08 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: In a contest that had every ingredient of top-tier volleyball, Bengaluru Torpedoes overcame Calicut Heroes 20-18, 20-18, 7-15, 11-15, 15-12 in a gripping RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League clash on Wednesday. Shameemudheen of Calicut was named Player of the Match for his stellar defensive effort.

With Indian badminton star H.S. Prannoy watching from the stands, the match turned into a roller-coaster of nerves. Bengaluru took the opening two sets before Calicut mounted a brave comeback, forcing a decider. The Torpedoes, however, displayed greater control in the crucial moments to walk away with victory, while Calicut earned its first point of the season.

Sethu T.R. initiated Bengaluru’s attack early, mixing deft drop shots with well-timed serves. Calicut’s team cohesion kept them competitive, but Sethu’s thunderous super serve closed the opening set for Bengaluru.

In the second, Sivanesan gave Calicut a head start with aggressive serving. Yet, Jalen Penrose’s sharp net play and Joel Benjamin’s clinical strike through a double block helped Bengaluru edge another tight set.

The Heroes responded strongly in the third, as Tharusha Chamath and Vikas Maan turned the tide. Shameemudheen’s impeccable blocking and Santosh S.’s conversion of the super point saw Calicut reduce the deficit.

The fourth set followed the same pattern, with Calicut dictating the pace. Bengaluru’s service errors hurt their rhythm, allowing Shameem and Tharusha to combine effectively and draw level.

In the decider, both sides traded blows point for point. Joel stood tall for Bengaluru with his mid-court power, while Tharusha and Shameemudheen kept Calicut in the chase. Ultimately, Jalen Penrose’s explosive spike tilted the balance in Bengaluru’s favour, sealing one of the league’s most entertaining matches yet.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:29 PM IST
Bengaluru Torpedoes Prevail Over Spirited Calicut in PVL Classic

