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Home > Press Release > From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri

From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri

A deep dive into India’s manufacturing future sees 65 global fellows exploring the craftsmanship of Piccadilly Distilleries and the scale of Videotex’s electronics production.

From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri
From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 17, 2026 13:08:56 IST

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From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri

The NXT Fellowship’s industry immersion visits moved learning from the lecture hall to the factory floor, allowing scholars to see “NXT India” in action. The highlight of this industrial journey was a visit to Piccadilly Distilleries in Indri, Haryana, where the fellows witnessed how India is combining traditional craftsmanship with global scale to produce world-class products.

This industrial exploration was conducted by 65 fellows from 21 countries and 37 universities, including Nishi Shah and Shambhavi Agrawal from IIT Gandhinagar, Armaan Mathur from The Fletcher School, and Brody L. Rogers from Texas A&M. Nominated by their universities, from IIT Madras and Tsinghua to Melbourne Business School, these fellows were chosen to see firsthand the economic engines driving India’s growth.

At Piccadilly Distilleries, the home of the award-winning Indri single malt whisky, fellows explored the intricacies of India’s largest independent malt spirit producer. They toured the facility to learn about:

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  • The whisky-making process, from fermentation and distillation to the patient aging stage.
  • The distillery’s role as a major economic driver, supporting regional employment in Haryana.
  • The blending of local ingredients with international standards has made Indri a global name in premium spirits.

The tour continued to Videotex, a giant in Indian electronic manufacturing. Established in 1984, Videotex serves as an ODM/OEM partner for leading global brands, with a facility in Greater Noida capable of producing over 3.2 million TV units annually. Fellows observed the assembly line and participated in a television drop test, gaining insight into the rigorous quality controls that define modern Indian manufacturing. 

These visits were designed to show the 65 global scholars that India’s growth is tangible and sophisticated. By walking the floors of Piccadilly and Videotex, the fellows saw the grit, the precision, and the ambition that define India’s industrial landscape, returning home with a concrete understanding of why India is the world’s most watched emerging economy.

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 1:07 PM IST
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Tags: Armaan MathurIIT MadrasIndri single malt whiskyMelbourne Business SchoolNishi ShahPiccadilly Distilleriesregional employmentShambhavi Agrawaltelevision drop testTsinghuaVideotexwhisky-making process

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From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri

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From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri

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From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri
From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri
From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri
From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri

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