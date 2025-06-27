Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > Press Release > Here’s Why Powerhouse Yami Gautam’s Next ‘Shah Bano’ Is The Most Anticipated

Here’s Why Powerhouse Yami Gautam’s Next ‘Shah Bano’ Is The Most Anticipated

Yami Gautam shines as a fearless, versatile actor in Indian cinema, known for powerful roles in Article 370, Uri, A Thursday, and more. Her next bold project, Shah Bano, directed by Suparn Varma, cements her status as a top female force in content-driven films.

Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 20:43:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Yami Gautam has consistently proven herself to be a dynamic force in Indian cinema, a true creative powerhouse who combines talent, instinct, and vision in every project she takes on.

Over the years, she has not only grown as an actor but has also reinvented her craft, showcasing a fearless evolution in the kinds of stories she tells and the characters she embodies.

Starting her career with lighter romantic roles, Yami has made a striking transition into intense, content-driven cinema. Her filmography featuring powerful titles like Bala, Badlapur, A Thursday, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kaabil, Article 370, Dhoom Dhaam, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga are examples of her versatility and ability to portray a wide spectrum of emotions and genres with conviction.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

You Might Be Interested In

What sets Yami apart is her unwavering commitment to authenticity and substance. She gravitates toward meaningful scripts rather than following trends, choosing roles that push her boundaries and resonate with real-world relevance. Her passion for storytelling often takes her to the grassroots, shooting in real locations to bring authenticity and raw energy to her performances.

One of Yami’s standout strengths is her screen presence. She has an uncanny ability to captivate audiences with subtle expressions, powerful dialogue delivery, and a deep emotional undercurrent. Each character she plays feels lived-in and fully realised, a result of her dedication and ability to bring emotional complexity to the forefront.

Now, Yami is all set to take on what might be her most fearless role to date in the upcoming film Shah Bano, directed by Suparn Varma. Based on a powerful real-life story, the film is already generating buzz for its bold subject matter and timely narrative.

With this project, Yami continues her streak of strong, impactful roles that solidify her reputation as a female force and one of the most formidable talents in contemporary Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter Cracks An ‘I Fell’ Joke In Paris, And The Comments Section Goes Wild

Tags: latest bollywood newslatest entertainment newsyami gautam
Advertisement

More News

Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga
IDF Operating With Clear Orders To Avoid Harming Innocents, Say Benjamin Netanyahu And Israel Katz
Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?