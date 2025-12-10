IIFA Utsavam Returns To India, Telangana To Host Awards Extravaganza From 2026-2028

In a big announcement, the organisers of IIFA have said that IIFA Utsavam will be returning to India. Telangana will be the host venue for the awards event not just for 2026 but for 2027 & 2028 too.

Telangana will also be the partner state for IIFA Weekend & Awards for the year 2026, although the venue for that has not been announced yet. IIFA Utsavam was last held in Abu Dhabi in 2024.

The partnership was announced by the Telangana government & the organisers of IIFA – Wizcraft at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025. The partnership seeks to take Telangana to the World at IIFA’s 26th Edition in 2026 and bring the world to Telangana through IIFA Utsavam, Hyderabad during 2026–2028.

Hyderabad is all set now to host the celebration of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema for three consecutive years. IIFA Utsavam is expected to attract thousands of visitors annually and spotlight Telangana as the cultural capital of South India, a rising hub for film-led tourism, and a high-value destination for global creative industries.

It will also seek to boost the state’s hospitality, events, retail, digital media, and film-production sectors.

Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, commented on the occasion, saying, “Following the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, which is our invitation to the world to collaborate, innovate and help build a future-ready State, Telangana is proud to announce a transformative partnership with IIFA, one of India’s most influential cultural institutions. Telangana is India’s youngest State and one filled with extraordinary opportunities, and today we stand more confident than ever as global partners and stakeholders join us in this journey.”

He added, “Telangana stands ready to welcome global partners, filmmakers, creators and investors to experience our culture, our confidence and our spirit of ambition. Through IIFA 2026, we will take the story of Telangana to the world, and through IIFA Utsavam in Hyderabad from 2026 to 2028, we will bring the world back to our State. By hosting IIFA Utsavam for three consecutive years, we aim to cement our position as the cultural capital of South India and a rising global hub for film-led tourism and the creative economy. This partnership marks a defining milestone in India’s cultural diplomacy, where cinema becomes the bridge between Telangana and the world, and Hyderabad emerges as a global centre for creativity, innovation and soft-power leadership.”



Andre Timmins, Co-Founder IIFA also said, “Under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri A. Revanth Reddy, this partnership marks a historic milestone, not just for IIFA, but for the global story of Indian cinema. Together, we are creating a first-of-its-kind platform that unites India’s creative industries, elevates Telangana’s global identity, and showcases the State as the cultural and innovation capital of the country. Our commitment is to serve Telangana’s long-term vision, to amplify its cultural voice to the world, position Hyderabad as a global creative hub, strengthen tourism and investment, champion the ‘Film in Telangana’ initiative, and create enduring legacy programmes for youth and creators. At our 26th Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards in 2026, Telangana will command a powerful international presence. And through IIFA Utsavam in Hyderabad from 2026 to 2028, we will bring the world to Telangana, using the universal language of cinema to celebrate its dynamism, talent, and future-forward ambition. This is more than a partnership, it is a shared mission to build a legacy that resonates across generations.”