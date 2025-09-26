JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

The Ambassador of France to India, H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, yesterday conferred on Mrs Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation, the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters), one of France’s most prestigious distinctions. Presented at her private residence in Mumbai, the award came in recognition of Mrs Jindal’s exceptional contribution to the arts, culture, and heritage conservation in India and her dedication to fostering Indo-French cultural ties.

As head of the JSW Foundation, Mrs Jindal has placed culture at the very heart of her mission, and forged dynamic new partnerships with France.

A moment of honour and recognition. The Ambassador of France to India, H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, conferred on Mrs Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, one of France’s most prestigious distinctions. This… pic.twitter.com/0YXS5d7iKE — JSW Group (@TheJSWGroup) September 26, 2025

Through artist residencies at Hampi Art Labs, she has created meaningful spaces for exchange between Indian and French creators. In 2024, she collaborated with France during the Paris Olympic Games to highlight the dialogue between art and sport. Later this year, she will take part in the exhibition “Textile Matters” at the Mobilier National in Paris.

Presenting the award, Ambassador Thierry Mathou said, “Through her passion, vision and generosity, Mrs Jindal has profoundly enriched the cultural landscape of India and brought our two countries closer together. This decoration reflects France’s deep gratitude and admiration for her achievements and her commitment to building cultural bridges. I am convinced that this is only the beginning of a very fruitful collaboration and dialogue with our country.”

Accepting the award, Mrs Sangita Jindal said, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from France. It reaffirms my commitment to safeguarding India’s heritage while fostering meaningful cultural bridges between our two nations. I accept this distinction as a tribute to the many artists, craftspeople, conservators, and institutions I have had the privilege to work alongside. Heritage is a living resource that connects generations, and I remain dedicated to ensuring it continues to inspire the future.”

Also Read: CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive