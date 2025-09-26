LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Mrs Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, was honoured by France with the prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. The award recognises her exceptional contributions to arts, culture, and heritage in India. Ambassador Thierry Mathou presented the distinction at her Mumbai residence, praising her efforts to strengthen Indo-French cultural ties.

Sangita Jindal honoured by France with Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for arts, culture & heritage contributions. Photo: JSW Group.
Sangita Jindal honoured by France with Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for arts, culture & heritage contributions. Photo: JSW Group.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: September 26, 2025 12:40:04 IST

The Ambassador of France to India, H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, yesterday conferred on Mrs Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation, the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters), one of France’s most prestigious distinctions. Presented at her private residence in Mumbai, the award came in recognition of Mrs Jindal’s exceptional contribution to the arts, culture, and heritage conservation in India and her dedication to fostering Indo-French cultural ties.

As head of the JSW Foundation, Mrs Jindal has placed culture at the very heart of her mission, and forged dynamic new partnerships with France.

Through artist residencies at Hampi Art Labs, she has created meaningful spaces for exchange between Indian and French creators. In 2024, she collaborated with France during the Paris Olympic Games to highlight the dialogue between art and sport. Later this year, she will take part in the exhibition “Textile Matters” at the Mobilier National in Paris.

Presenting the award, Ambassador Thierry Mathou said, “Through her passion, vision and generosity, Mrs Jindal has profoundly enriched the cultural landscape of India and brought our two countries closer together. This decoration reflects France’s deep gratitude and admiration for her achievements and her commitment to building cultural bridges. I am convinced that this is only the beginning of a very fruitful collaboration and dialogue with our country.”

Accepting the award, Mrs Sangita Jindal said, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from France. It reaffirms my commitment to safeguarding India’s heritage while fostering meaningful cultural bridges between our two nations. I accept this distinction as a tribute to the many artists, craftspeople, conservators, and institutions I have had the privilege to work alongside. Heritage is a living resource that connects generations, and I remain dedicated to ensuring it continues to inspire the future.”

Also Read: CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive

Tags: Ambassador of France to Indiasangita-jindalthierry-mathou

RELATED News

Mynampally Hanumanth Rao: Congress Turns to a Veteran in Jubilee Hills
KP Group Advances National Green Hydrogen Mission with Certified Training Program at Asia’s Largest Galvanising Facility
Mumbai Property Market Set for Festive Surge as Palladian Partners Announces INR 1,500 Cr Launch Pipeline
VPN IBE Awards 2025 honor trailblazers with style
Aarambh Sharad Ratri Ahmedabad Kicks Off Navratri 2025 in Style

LATEST NEWS

Bobby Deol Opens Up: Alcoholism Made Him Scary To Family, Sober Over A Year Now
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer teases 'F1', 'Top Gun', 'Pirates of the Caribbean' follow-ups, details inside
JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort, marking its entry into Goa's leisure market
Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: Check Full List of School Holidays in October
Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix
Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?
From 1963 To 2025: MiG-21’s Legendary Journey Comes To A Grand Farewell
Homebound Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa Expose Shocking Home Truths Unflinchingly
Swami Chaitanyanand’s Anticipatory Bail Hearing: Court Reserves Order Amid Allegations Of Misappropriation
JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

QUICK LINKS