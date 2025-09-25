CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, the officers and staff of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Hyderabad actively participated in the nationwide ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ Shramadaan cleanliness drive at Kavadiguda on Thursday.

The drive was led by Kareena B. Thengamam, Deputy Director, CBC Hyderabad, who along with her team cleaned the Kavadiguda Road as a symbolic gesture of community participation and responsibility towards a cleaner environment.

Following the initiative, the CBC team also joined the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Hyderabad in its cleanliness programme. On this occasion, the officers and staff collectively honoured the frontline sanitation workers whose continuous efforts form the backbone of the Swachh Bharat Mission. As a token of appreciation and support, hand gloves were distributed to these workers to aid them in their daily duties.

The programme concluded with all employees of CBC and PIB taking the Swachhata pledge, reaffirming their commitment to the vision of a clean and green India. The pledge was administered by Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, CBC and PIB, Hyderabad.

Officials emphasized that such initiatives, though symbolic, create awareness and encourage citizens to take responsibility for their surroundings. They stressed that the collective participation of both government employees and the public is essential to sustain the spirit of “Swachhata Hi Seva”, an integral part of the nationwide cleanliness movement launched by the Government of India.

The campaign, observed across the country, aims to inspire communities to dedicate at least one hour towards cleanliness, reinforcing the idea that every small step contributes to a cleaner nation.