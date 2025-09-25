LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > India > CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive

CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, the officers and staff of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Hyderabad actively participated in the nationwide ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ Shramadaan cleanliness drive at Kavadiguda on Thursday.

CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: September 25, 2025 19:26:51 IST

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, the officers and staff of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Hyderabad actively participated in the nationwide ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ Shramadaan cleanliness drive at Kavadiguda on Thursday.

The drive was led by Kareena B. Thengamam, Deputy Director, CBC Hyderabad, who along with her team cleaned the Kavadiguda Road as a symbolic gesture of community participation and responsibility towards a cleaner environment.

Following the initiative, the CBC team also joined the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Hyderabad in its cleanliness programme. On this occasion, the officers and staff collectively honoured the frontline sanitation workers whose continuous efforts form the backbone of the Swachh Bharat Mission. As a token of appreciation and support, hand gloves were distributed to these workers to aid them in their daily duties.

The programme concluded with all employees of CBC and PIB taking the Swachhata pledge, reaffirming their commitment to the vision of a clean and green India. The pledge was administered by Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, CBC and PIB, Hyderabad.

Officials emphasized that such initiatives, though symbolic, create awareness and encourage citizens to take responsibility for their surroundings. They stressed that the collective participation of both government employees and the public is essential to sustain the spirit of “Swachhata Hi Seva”, an integral part of the nationwide cleanliness movement launched by the Government of India.

The campaign, observed across the country, aims to inspire communities to dedicate at least one hour towards cleanliness, reinforcing the idea that every small step contributes to a cleaner nation.

Tags: honour frontline workersstaff participate in shramadaan

RELATED News

26th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit & Greatest Brands and Leaders 2025 Asia, Africa & Americas
Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'
Central Government Cancels Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO License Used To Receive Foreign Funding
Telangana Weather: Heavy Rains Forecast, CM Revanth Reddy Puts Administration On High Alert
From Local Struggles to Global Stages: The Inspirational Journey of Dr. Yogesh Lakhani

LATEST NEWS

L'Oreal Paris to host its public runway show 'Le défilé' at The Hotel De Ville
Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?
CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive
Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases "Pali Model" as blueprint for rural enterprise growth
Olympian Sajan Prakash eyes 200m butterfly glory, Asian Games preparations during Asian Aquatic Championship
Indian Captain SuryaKumar Yadav In Trouble? Faces ICC Scrutiny, Read To Know Why
From Local Struggles to Global Stages: The Inspirational Journey of Dr. Yogesh Lakhani
Karnataka HC upholds state's socio-economic survey, stipulates voluntary participation
Happy Menstruation! Viral Video Shows Family Celebrating Girl’s First Periods With Tears And Love
Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions
CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive
CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive
CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive
CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive

QUICK LINKS