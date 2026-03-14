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Home > Press Release > Karan Adani Shares Leadership Lessons From Gautam Adani, Says Values and Resilience Shaped His Leadership Outlook

Karan Adani Shares Leadership Lessons From Gautam Adani, Says Values and Resilience Shaped His Leadership Outlook

Lessons learned at home during his formative years have played a defining role in shaping his leadership outlook, Mr Karan Adani said.

Karan Adani Shares Leadership Lessons From Gautam Adani. Photos: ANI/X
Karan Adani Shares Leadership Lessons From Gautam Adani. Photos: ANI/X

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: March 14, 2026 13:34:14 IST

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Karan Adani Shares Leadership Lessons From Gautam Adani, Says Values and Resilience Shaped His Leadership Outlook

Lessons learned at home during his formative years have played a defining role in shaping his leadership outlook, Mr Karan Adani said.

Speaking at a leadership summit in New Delhi on March 13, Mr Adani, Managing Director (MD), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Director, Adani Cement, said the values instilled by his parents continue to influence how he approaches leadership and decision-making.

He credited Adani Group Chairman Mr Gautam Adani with teaching him the importance of resilience, discipline and accessibility.

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Recalling an early lesson from his father, Mr Adani spoke about receiving a phone call from him at 1 am.

“My father called me once at 1 am and asked, ‘Are you sleeping?’” Mr Adani said. “When I said yes, he told me that leadership often means being available when responsibility calls.”

The moment, he said, reinforced the idea that leadership demands constant awareness and commitment.

“Growing up, I saw my father face challenges with a strong belief in the future,” Mr Adani said. “The most important lesson was to stay focused on the long term.”

Mr Adani also shared a lighter glimpse into the Chairman’s personality.

Despite a demanding schedule and a reputation for being deeply hands-on, he said there are three people who can interrupt his father at any moment.

“The only real disruptors in the Adani household are his three granddaughters,” Mr Adani said with a smile, noting that even the most intense meeting pauses when they walk in.

The anecdote, he said, reflects a simple truth about leadership and family. No matter how demanding the responsibilities, there must always be space for what matters most.

Mr Adani also spoke about the influence of his mother, Dr Priti Adani, whose work through the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, focuses on education, healthcare and sustainable livelihoods.

Watching her engagement with communities across the country shaped his understanding of leadership beyond business performance, he said.

“It showed me that growth must also create a meaningful impact for people,” he said.

Mr Adani said the influence of both parents shaped a balanced view of leadership. From his father came the confidence to build at scale. From his mother came the reminder that growth must be guided by empathy.

As the Adani Group expands across ports, logistics, energy, airports and materials, he said values remain central to the organisation’s culture.

“Speed and scale are important, but empathy and responsibility are equally essential,” he said.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Mr Adani said the most important legacy from his parents was not opportunity but perspective.

Businesses build assets, values build institutions, he signed off. 

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 1:32 PM IST
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Karan Adani Shares Leadership Lessons From Gautam Adani, Says Values and Resilience Shaped His Leadership Outlook

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Karan Adani Shares Leadership Lessons From Gautam Adani, Says Values and Resilience Shaped His Leadership Outlook
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