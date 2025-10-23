PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Chennai Blitz defeated last year’s runners-up, Delhi Toofans, 15-10, 15-10, 15-10 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Sameer Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match. With the win, the Chennai Blitz made their way into the top four with 9 points in 6 games.

Tarun Gowda and Jerome Vinith started strong for Chennai Blitz, while Jesus Chourio’s all-round play kept the Toofans in play in the early stages. Luiz Perotto found a way to break through Delhi’s defensive wall. Blocker Suraj Chaudhary’s smart play from the middle helped the Blitz take an early lead.

Delhi libero Anand kept his side in the game with his acrobatic exploits. Setter Sameer continued his form with his passing, keeping options in the attack to put pressure on the Toofans. Azizbek Kuchkorov’s presence on the court boosted Chennai’s attacking prowess, and the Blitz took control of the game.

Exploiting Delhi’s weakness in the middle zone, Sameer kept setting up Suraj for pipe attacks as the Blitz consolidated their lead. Despite not using much power, Jerome still managed to find tiny gaps in Delhi’s defence to earn crucial points. A risky super point call paid dividends for Chennai, and Tarun won the match for the Blitz with a super serve.

The CEO of Chennai Blitz, Kiran Kumar, was joyous about his team’s prospects this season. “Jerome is a brilliant athlete and will lead the team all the way to the championship,” remarked Hanimi Reddy, Chennai Blitz Co-owner.

The Blitz’s decision to bring in Jerome Vinith at the highest auction bid price is paying off well for the franchise, which is yet to qualify for the playoffs/semi-finals in the Prime League after having won the Pro Volleyball League edition back in 2019.

