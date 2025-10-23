LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 23, 2025 18:03:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Chennai Blitz defeated last year’s runners-up, Delhi Toofans, 15-10, 15-10, 15-10 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Sameer Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match. With the win, the Chennai Blitz made their way into the top four with 9 points in 6 games.

Tarun Gowda and Jerome Vinith started strong for Chennai Blitz, while Jesus Chourio’s all-round play kept the Toofans in play in the early stages. Luiz Perotto found a way to break through Delhi’s defensive wall. Blocker Suraj Chaudhary’s smart play from the middle helped the Blitz take an early lead.

Delhi libero Anand kept his side in the game with his acrobatic exploits. Setter Sameer continued his form with his passing, keeping options in the attack to put pressure on the Toofans. Azizbek Kuchkorov’s presence on the court boosted Chennai’s attacking prowess, and the Blitz took control of the game.

Exploiting Delhi’s weakness in the middle zone, Sameer kept setting up Suraj for pipe attacks as the Blitz consolidated their lead. Despite not using much power, Jerome still managed to find tiny gaps in Delhi’s defence to earn crucial points. A risky super point call paid dividends for Chennai, and Tarun won the match for the Blitz with a super serve.

The CEO of Chennai Blitz, Kiran Kumar, was joyous about his team’s prospects this season. “Jerome is a brilliant athlete and will lead the team all the way to the championship,” remarked Hanimi Reddy, Chennai Blitz Co-owner.

The Blitz’s decision to bring in Jerome Vinith at the highest auction bid price is paying off well for the franchise, which is yet to qualify for the playoffs/semi-finals in the Prime League after having won the Pro Volleyball League edition back in 2019.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 6:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

PVL 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks stop Bengaluru Torpedoes’ unbeaten run, claim second straight win

India Gets Crushed In 2nd ODI As Australia Wins By 2 Wickets Despite Rohit Sharma’s 70, Check Top Match Highlights Here

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 34): Mumbai Meteors beat Bengaluru Torpedoes to claim top spot in the table

Suwannarut leads International Series Philippines

LATEST NEWS

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans

US Politician Darren Bailey’s Son, Daughter-in-Law, And Two Young Grandchildren Killed In Tragic Helicopter Crash

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

BRIEF-Enveric Biosciences Announces Reverse Stock Split

Who Is Saudi Arabia’s New Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan? Career, Mentors, Family & More

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

Arjun Kapoor Shocks Fans, Shares Ex Malaika Arora’s Stunning Pic With Heartfelt Wish On Her 52nd Birthday

Suwannarut leads International Series Philippines

Mobileye beats quarterly revenue estimates

UPDATE 4-Dove maker Unilever sales top forecast as US shoppers drive beauty demand

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26) – PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz climb to top four in points table with 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans

QUICK LINKS