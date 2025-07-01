Live Tv
Home > Press Release > Shri Gautam Adani Visits ISKCON Kitchens At Puri, Joins Volunteers In Humble Act Of Service

Shri Gautam Adani Visits ISKCON Kitchens At Puri, Joins Volunteers In Humble Act Of Service

Gautam Adani, along with his wife and son, joined ISKCON volunteers in kitchen seva during Kumbh Mela and Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra. Adani rolled puris and helped stir sabji in mega kitchens serving lakhs of pilgrims. ISKCON lauded this gesture as a symbol of true leadership rooted in humility and cultural values.

Gautam Adani joins ISKCON’s kitchen seva at Kumbh Mela and Puri Rath Yatra, showcasing humility and leadership. Family helps cook prasadam for lakhs of pilgrims.

July 1, 2025 18:20:52 IST

In a heartwarming display of humility and leadership, Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, joined ISKCON volunteers in kitchen seva during his visits to the Adani–ISKCON kitchens at both the Kumbh Mela and Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra.

Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Priti Adani, and son, Shri Karan Adani, the family personally inspected the arrangements of the mega kitchens that serve lakhs of pilgrims daily with sanctified vegetarian meals (prasadam).

During his visit, volunteers affectionately requested Shri Adani to briefly join them in the cooking service. Though his security team initially advised against it, he humbly agreed purely to bring joy to the hardworking kitchen team. He rolled puris and helped stir sabji, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity among all present.

Even Dr. Priti Adani participated in the seva. In a particularly touching moment, when she was struggling to hold a large khamacha (utensil), Shri Karan Adani immediately stepped forward to support her. It was a simple yet profound moment that revealed the deep value system of the family—showing that they are not only financially rich but also rich in culture, humility, and mutual respect.

This act of humility was witnessed by devotees and volunteers and stood as a spontaneous, sincere gesture of appreciation for grassroots service.

“Shri Gautam Adani’s willingness to step into the kitchen, even briefly, was a powerful message to all of us,” said ISKCON management. “It reminded us that true greatness lies in service, not position.”

ISKCON believes that the Adani family’s active participation in such cultural and devotional service sets a meaningful example. Their grounded, value-based leadership will surely inspire many other business leaders to engage in and support India’s spiritual and cultural heritage in a more personal and heartfelt manner.

