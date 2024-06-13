Six Lives Claimed, Three Injured In Tragic Blast In An Explosives Factory Near Nagpur

Six workers including five women lost their lives in a catastrophic blast that occurred in an explosive manufacturing factory near the city of Nagpur on Thursday afternoon as per police reports.

The tragedy struck around 1 PM at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd in Dhamna village which falls under the jurisdiction of Higna Police Station. The total number of people injured was reported to be nine and they were subsequently rushed to private hospitals for treatment in the city, as confirmed by Ravindra Singhal, Nagpur Police Commissioner.

Sadly, Five women and One man succumbed to their injuries and lost their lives, the commissioner informed. The majority of workers were employed in the factory’s packaging unit at the time when the blast occurred. The investigation pertaining to the blast is in process and authorities are plunging deeper to probe the explosion.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh said, “The owner and the manager of the factory escaped from the spot. There was no ambulance inside the unit. The people had to approach other authorities to get the ambulance and take the injured to the hospital”.

