25-Year-Old MCA Student Dies By Suicide In Greater Noida Hostel; His Final Note Reads ‘I Give Up’

A 25-year-old MCA student tragically died by suicide at his hostel in Greater Noida, leaving behind a short note expressing his despair. The deceased, Krishnakant, a resident of Jharkhand and a second-year MCA student at NIET College, was found hanging in his hostel room on Thursday.

According to police reports, Krishnakant shared Room No. 79 on the third floor of Crown Hostel, Tugalpur, with his roommate, Ritik. On Thursday morning, he informed Ritik that he would not attend college and would return later. Around noon, Krishnakant’s father called Ritik, expressing concern that his son might harm himself. Alarmed, Ritik and other hostelmates rushed to his room, which was locked from the inside. Upon breaking the door, they discovered Krishnakant hanging from the ceiling hook. He was brought down immediately, but had already passed away.

“I give up”

A handwritten suicide note was recovered at the scene. It read, “I give up. Please give my body and my things to my family. Sorry for the trouble.” Police said the note suggests he was under mental stress, though the exact reasons remain unclear.

Health Issues May Have Contributed

Ritik informed police that Krishnakant, although academically strong, suffered from a severe head-related medical condition that caused his head to involuntarily bend during long study sessions. This condition reportedly affected both his studies and daily life, potentially increasing his mental burden.

Police are investigating all angles, including his mobile phone, hostel entry records, and recent behavior. They are also speaking to family, friends, and college authorities to understand the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Rising Student Suicides in India

Student suicides in India have reached alarming levels. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, students account for 7.6% of the country’s total suicide deaths. Data from 2022 indicates that an estimated 13,000 students die by suicide each year.

Over the past decade, student suicides have seen a 65% increase, rising from 8,423 in 2013 to 13,892 in 2023 nearly double the rate of increase for total suicides in India. Academic pressure, social stress, and lack of institutional support are cited as major contributing factors.

Authorities have urged students and families to seek mental health support in times of distress.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

