Bengaluru Techie Murali Govindraju Dies By Suicide; Family Blames Neighbours For Repetitive Demand Of Rs 20 Lakh And Mental Harassment

Bengaluru techie suicide: A 45-year-old software engineer died by suicide on Wednesday at his under-construction home in Bengaluru’s Whitefield Police limits. The deceased, identified as Murali Govindaraju, was found hanging from an iron hook on the second floor early in the morning. Police also recovered a purported death note from the spot.

According to the note and a complaint filed by his mother, Murali had bought the plot in 2018 from sellers associated with neighbouring residents Usha and Shashi Nambiar. Construction on the property had begun recently.

Family Alleges Repeated Harassment, Demand For ₹20 Lakh

The complaint states that the Nambiars approached Murali 10–15 times over the past month, allegedly demanding ₹20 lakh without providing any explanation.

His mother alleged that when Murali refused to pay, the neighbours arrived at the site with a few BBMP staff members and subjected him to continuous harassment. Murali reportedly confided in his family that the pressure had become unbearable.

On Wednesday morning, around 6 am, Murali left home for the construction site. According to the complaint, he went to the second floor and took his life, unable to cope with the alleged intimidation and threats.

A carpenter who reached the building around 9.30 am discovered the body and told the family about it.

