Haryana Horror: Jealous Psycho Woman Killed 3 Girls She Found Beautiful, Then Drowned Her Own Son To Cover The Crime

Haryana woman: In a chilling case, Haryana Police on Wednesday revealed that a 32-year-old woman allegedly murdered three young girls over the past two years because she “hated them for their beauty”. The accused, identified as Poonam, even killed her three-year-old son to avoid arousing suspicion, officials said.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 10:10:21 IST

Haryana woman: In a chilling case, Haryana Police on Wednesday revealed that a 32-year-old woman allegedly murdered three young girls over the past two years because she “hated them for their beauty”. The accused, identified as Poonam, even killed her three-year-old son to avoid arousing suspicion, officials said.

6 Years Old Killed During Family Wedding

The most recent killing took place during a family wedding in Naultha village, where a six-year-old girl went missing on Monday and was later found dead in a storeroom. Her face was submerged in a plastic tub filled with water.

Investigators said Poonam followed the child, Vidhi, after spotting her climbing the stairs once the guests had left. “She spoke to Vidhi, placed her in a tub filled with water, drowned her and then locked the storeroom from outside before coming down,” police said.

A day prior, on Wednesday, Poonam was arrested on the charges of murder.

Pattern Of Killings And Disturbing Motive

According to police, Poonam admitted to drowning her sister-in-law’s nine-year-old daughter in a water tank in 2023 in Sonipat. To deflect suspicion, she then killed her own three-year-old son the same year.

In August 2025, she allegedly drowned her cousin’s six-year-old daughter in a similar manner in Sewah village. Panipat SP Bhupender Singh said the accused showed signs of severe psychological disturbance and harboured an obsessive jealousy toward “beautiful girls”.

“She told us she felt anger and hatred when she saw a beautiful child… she feared they would grow up to be more beautiful than her,” the SP said, adding that police had ruled out any child-sacrifice angle.

Officials said police stations in the districts have been informed about the case.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 10:10 AM IST
