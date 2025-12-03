LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat

Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat

Prince Patel: In a tragic incident in Surat, Gujarat, 18-year-old biker and social media vlogger Prince Patel, popularly known as PKR Blogger, died in a horrific accident while riding his KTM Duke motorcycle on the Great Liner Bridge. Police say the teen was allegedly riding at nearly 140 km/h when he lost control, hit the divider, and suffered fatal injuries.

Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat (Image Credits: X)
Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 3, 2025 17:16:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat

Prince Patel: In a tragic incident in Surat, Gujarat, 18-year-old biker and social media vlogger Prince Patel, popularly known as PKR Blogger, died in a horrific accident while riding his KTM Duke motorcycle on the Great Liner Bridge. Police say the teen was allegedly riding at nearly 140 km/h when he lost control, hit the divider, and suffered fatal injuries.

Who Was Prince Patel?

Prince Patel was widely known for posting high-speed biking reels on Instagram and YouTube. Deeply attached to his KTM sports bike, which he called “Laila”, the young vlogger often showcased his rides and stunts online.

Prince was the only child of his mother, who sells milk for a living, and had lost his father earlier. His followers were shocked to discover that just two days before the crash, he had shared a reel discussing death, heaven, and separation, a video many are now calling an eerie coincidence.

In the clip, referring to himself as Majnu, he said, “Jab tak Majnu zinda tha, use Laila se khoobsurat koi laga hi nahi… waha jaa kar bhi use Laila se zyada haseen koi lag hi nahi rahi.” The emotional monologue has gone viral after his death.

How The Accident Happened

According to investigators, Prince was riding at extremely high speed when he crashed into a road divider. The impact dragged the bike several hundred meters before coming to a halt.

Crucially, he was not wearing a helmet, which led to catastrophic injuries. The collision was so severe that his head was severed, and CCTV footage shows him rolling on the road multiple times after falling off the bike. Police have registered a case and are examining footage and eyewitness statements to determine the exact sequence of events.

READ MORE: Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Airport, Malls Get Emails From ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, Here’s What We Know

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 5:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14

RELATED News

Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Airport, Malls Get Emails From ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, Here’s What We Know

Role Of UP ATS, Gangster-Turned-Politician Under Scanner As International CBCS Racket Sees Multiple Arrests

Mumbai Pollution: BMC Enforces Strictest GRAP-4 Restrictions Amid Worsening AQI; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

Bapatla District Police on High Alert as ‘Ditwah’ Cyclone Nears Fishermen Advised Not to Venture into the Sea; Tourist Entry to Beaches Halted

Wedding Invite Scam: Bijnor Man Clicks On WhatsApp Wedding Invite, Loses Rs 31,000 To Cyber Fraud, What Exactly Happened

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Fever: Meet Gaurav Khanna, Strongest Contender To Win Salman Khan’s Reality Show

Virat Kohli Edges Toward No. 1 After Passing Shubman Gill, How Close Is He Now to Dethroning Rohit Sharma in ICC ODI Rankings

Oregon Tragedy: Who Is Rajinder Kumar? Illegal Immigrant From India Arrested, Charged In Deadly Truck Crash After Killing Newlywed Couple

Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat

Hyderabad Shocker: Two Youngsters Found Dead In Auto Near Rahman Hotel; Police Probe Intensifies

Most Runs In An Innings By A Wicketkeeper In ODIs

‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist

Forbidden Pages To Fan Favorites: Check Out These 10 Banned Books That Later Became Bestsellers

‘Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?’: Sunny Deol EXPLODES in Anger During Dharmendra’s Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar, Snatches Paparazzo’s Camera

IND VS SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Smashes 53rd ODI Century, Stadium Erupts With Chants, Internet Loses Calm

Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat
Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat
Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat
Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat

QUICK LINKS