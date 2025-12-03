Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat

Prince Patel: In a tragic incident in Surat, Gujarat, 18-year-old biker and social media vlogger Prince Patel, popularly known as PKR Blogger, died in a horrific accident while riding his KTM Duke motorcycle on the Great Liner Bridge. Police say the teen was allegedly riding at nearly 140 km/h when he lost control, hit the divider, and suffered fatal injuries.

Who Was Prince Patel?

Prince Patel was widely known for posting high-speed biking reels on Instagram and YouTube. Deeply attached to his KTM sports bike, which he called “Laila”, the young vlogger often showcased his rides and stunts online.

Prince was the only child of his mother, who sells milk for a living, and had lost his father earlier. His followers were shocked to discover that just two days before the crash, he had shared a reel discussing death, heaven, and separation, a video many are now calling an eerie coincidence.

In the clip, referring to himself as Majnu, he said, “Jab tak Majnu zinda tha, use Laila se khoobsurat koi laga hi nahi… waha jaa kar bhi use Laila se zyada haseen koi lag hi nahi rahi.” The emotional monologue has gone viral after his death.

How The Accident Happened

According to investigators, Prince was riding at extremely high speed when he crashed into a road divider. The impact dragged the bike several hundred meters before coming to a halt.

Crucially, he was not wearing a helmet, which led to catastrophic injuries. The collision was so severe that his head was severed, and CCTV footage shows him rolling on the road multiple times after falling off the bike. Police have registered a case and are examining footage and eyewitness statements to determine the exact sequence of events.

READ MORE: Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Airport, Malls Get Emails From ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, Here’s What We Know